Official first AEW Continental Classic 2025 matches confirmed.

With less than a few hours left for the much-awaited Continental Classic to kick-off, Tony Khan recently booked and announced the first list of matches. Set to kick off from the Nov. 26, 2025, edition of Dynamite, the tournament will conclude at next month's Worlds End. Through a social media announcement, it was shared that fellow Don Callis Family members, Kyle Fletcher will take on Kazuchika Okada in the Gold League.

In another Gold League match, Kevin Knight will face off against Darby Allin. Meanwhile, in the Blue League, Jon Moxley will battle CMLL’s Mascara Dorada. Moxley comes wounded following his devastating and violent loss against Kyle O'Reilly at Full Gear 2025. Despite the victory, O'Reilly was not cleared to compete in the tournament.

In the same episode, Samoa Joe and The Opps are scheduled to celebrate their new World Championship victory.

Next month, in December, both the semi-finals and the final of the Continental Classic are set to take place at Worlds End on Dec. 27, 2025.

More details on the AEW Continental Classic Tournament

The Continental Classic, introduced in 2023, was created to highlight elite, tournament-style in-ring competition within All Elite Wrestling. Inspired by New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s prestigious G1 Climax, the Continental Classic adopts a similar structure, featuring two blocks of competitors who accumulate points through round-robin matches. The winners of each block then advance to a decisive final bout held at AEW’s year-end PPV.

The inaugural tournament not only introduced a new competitive format but also established the AEW Continental Crown, a unified championship that merged the existing ROH World Championship, the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, and the newly created AEW Continental Championship. Eddie Kingston, who defended both of his existing titles throughout the tournament, emerged as the first Continental Crown Champion.

Since its debut, the Continental Classic has evolved into an annual AEW tradition. It is often recognised for its emphasis on athleticism, endurance, and long-form storytelling. Each year’s edition has featured a diversity of AEW regulars, international stars, and champions from partner promotions.