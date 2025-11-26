There is new life within the Dallas Cowboys organization as a result of consecutive victories that have raised Team Jerry's record to .500 as they prepare for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was one thing to beat the highly stressed and lowly Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, but beating the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles last week was quite another. It wasn't just the victory over the Eagles, it was the 21-point comeback that allowed them to tie and eventually pass Jalen Hurts & Co. in the fourth quarter.

The belief is that the Cowboys are deserving of some amount of respect for pulling that amazing reversal against a team that knows how to win when the game is on the line.

As well as the Cowboys played after falling behind, the plaudits are just whispers at this point. The Cowboys are facing the Chiefs and Detroit Lions in back-to-back games. The likelihood is that the Cowboys could be back on the scrap heap after those games. However, if they have truly grown after the win over Philadelphia, head coach Brian Schottenheimer's team could become one of the best stories in the league over the final weeks of the season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb along with running back Javonte Williams have the kind of ability that can allow the Cowboys to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for 60 minutes.

Cowboys have options on offense, but Prescott must be key playmaker

The Cowboys have legitimate game-breaking talent at all of the skilled positions. The acquisition of Pickens from the Steelers was a brilliant move, as he has caught 67 passes for 1,054 yards and he has found the end zone 8 times this season. He is a game-changing player and CeeDee Lamb should also fit that description. However, Lamb has been subject to drops this season — he has had 8 of them — and that's the main reason his totals are 44-632-2 in the 8 games he has played to this point.

If the Cowboys are going to be competitive in this game and find a way to pull out another win, Prescott is going to have to get the ball to those two wideouts and tight end Jake Ferguson. He will also have to make plays with his ability to escape.

Prescott was largely responsible for the comeback against the Eagles with 2 TD passes and 1 TD run. His numbers for the season are quite notable. He has completed 276 of 398 passes for 2,941 yards with 23 TDs and 7 interceptions.

If Prescott can get the time from his offensive line, the belief is that Pickens and Lamb can get the best of Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's secondary.

However, pass rushers Chris Jones (3.0 sacks) and George Karlaftis (5.0 sacks) are formidable for the Chiefs even if their numbers are not up to their usual standards. Right tackle Terence Steele and rookie right guard Tyler Booker are going to have to stand up to their pressure.

It is going to come down to Prescott's ability to make plays on the run. His spectacular 8-yard TD run in the fourth quarter against the Eagles tied the score and it was a truly inspirational play as he somersaulted his way into the end zone on his final strides. He may need another play like that if the Cowboys are going to beat the Chiefs.

RB Javonte Williams must support Prescott in the running game

The running of Williams has been a huge story for the Cowboys offense this season. The running back has an excellent burst and has shown the ability to get to the second level in a flash and run through arm tackles.

He has gained 896 yards on 181 carries and scored 8 rushing touchdowns, averaging nearly 5.0 yards per carry. Williams is able to take some pressure off of Prescott and he needs to at least match what he did against the Eagles. He gained 87 yards on 20 carries and finished every attempt with his aggressive style.

Chiefs linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill will try to slow Williams down. Bolton has a team-leading 89 tackles along with 5 tackles for loss and 1 forced fumble, while Tranquill has 50 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 1 fumble recovery.

If the Cowboys can earn a key edge in the time of possession and avoid costly turnovers, they should be able to stay in this game well into the second half. Based on the way they finished against the Eagles, they should have the confidence needed to make that happen and possibly win this game against the perennial AFC powerhouse.