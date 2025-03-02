Auburn basketball was going to have to share the SEC title if Alabama beat Tennessee, but everything worked out for them, and now they can keep it all to themselves. Auburn defeated Kentucky earlier in the day to clinch the title, and hours later, Tennessee hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer as time expired to defeat Alabama.

The Tigers watched it all unfold as they were on their back home, and they were on the team bus when Alabama took the loss. As soon as the shot went in, the Tigers started jumping up in excitement, with Johni Broome leading the way as they learned that they would be SEC champions by themselves and they didn't have to share with anyone else.

In Auburn's win against Kentucky, they got their first victory at Rupp Arena since 1988 which snapped a 20-game losing streak there, and head coach Bruce Pearl was happy to do so.

Miles Kelly led the way for the Tigers with 30 points and was 9-for-14 from three.

The Tigers have been playing good basketball all season, and they want to continue to keep playing at a high level as the tournament inches closer.

“Five different teams in the past eight years have been champions,” Pearl said. “This should put some wind in our sails. We’ve got to continue to find ways to get better. I promise you we won’t let success get to us. There’s more work to be done.”