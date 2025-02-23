The No. 1 Auburn basketball continues its winning ways on Saturday, taking down the Georgia Bulldogs in an 82-70 home victory at the Neville Arena in Auburn.

Without much surprise, senior Tigers forward Johni Broome led the way for Bruce Pearl's squad, as he torched the Bulldogs for 31 points on an efficient 11-for-18 shooting from the floor while pulling down 14 rebounds to go along with four assists and a pair of blocks in 36 minutes of action.

And with that sensational performance, Broome also became just the 12th player in the history of Auburn basketball program to score 1,500 points with the team, per the SEC Network.

Expand Tweet

Broome entered the Georgia game with 1,478 career points with Auburn and will have a chance to add more to his total with still a few more games left in the 2024-25 college basketball season. Broome spent his first two years in college with the Morehead State Eagles before taking his talents to Auburn in 2022.

Johni Broome sparkles anew for Auburn basketball

Broome is arguably the best player in the nation this season, and he's adding to his case with each impressive performance for Auburn basketball, which improved to 25-2 overall and 13-1 in SEC play. The Tigers' only loss in the conference thus far came at the hands of the then-No. 6 Florida Gators on Feb. 8. Since then, however, Broome and company have stitched together four wins in a row, including a huge victory over the then-No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa and a 67-60 triumph at home over John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks.

Broome's big night against Georgia has earned him lots of praise from fans online.

“31 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists tonight for Johni Broome. Performing at an elite level in the best conference we've seen in the modern era. National Player of the Year,” said college basketball expert Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

“Johni Broome was nothing short of elite in Auburn Basketball’s win over Georgia this afternoon,” shared an Auburn basketball fan on social media. “He continues to make an incredibly strong case for National Player of the Year ”

“Johni Broome just showed why he’s the best player in the country,” posted another fan.

Via another comment: “Just in case you needed a reminder. The BEST player in America is an Auburn Tiger!”

“Johni Broome is the best player in College Basketball,” a different comment read.

Auburn will next take on the Ole Miss Rebels at home this coming Wednesday before dates with the Kentucky Wildcats, Texas A&M Aggies and a showdown in the regular-season finale versus the Crimson Tide on Mar. 8.