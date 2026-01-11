There will no doubt be criticism for Baylor basketball head coach Scott Drew after the latest outing, where the program lost 77-55 to the No. 7 Houston Cougars. After the Baylor basketball team's worrisome loss, the head coach spoke after the game to talk about what concerned him most.

It was a dominanting out by the Cougars to take down the Bears to give them their third straight loss, starting them 0-3 in Big 12 play. Drew would be asked in his post-game press conference if the toughness on display was concerning, but the head coach would go in a different direction.

“There's a lot of things that concern me right now, but I think it snowballed on us today,” Drew said, according to SicEm365. “I think Coach [Ron] Sanchez said they had nine points when our defense was set in the first half, and it wasn't second-chance points or points off turnovers. And I think the culmination of that in the second half, and not being able to score and turning the ball over, that affected the effort.”

The area of the game that shocked Baylor basketball's Scott Drew

One aspect of the game that really shocked Drew was the number of shots each team took, rather than the actual field goal percentages, as the Cougars made 29 of their 74 shot attempts. Looking at Baylor, they only attempted 41 shots, making 15 of them the entire game.

“So again, coming into the game, if you just said they're going to shoot 74 times, we're going to shoot 41, I'd have said, ‘heck no,' so we did get to the free throw line. That's another disappointing thing. We put in time in the free throw line, but it didn't translate in the last two games, for sure,” Drew said.

There will no doubt be some course correction for the Bears after the loss to Houston, as the team looks to snap its skid with Tuesday's game against Oklahoma State, with Baylor at a 10-5 record.