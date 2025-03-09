Baylor women’s basketball player Aaronette Vonleh delivered a career-best performance in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals, scoring 37 points to lead No. 17 Baylor past No. 21 Oklahoma State, 84-74, in overtime on Saturday. Now, the Bears turn their attention to No. 8 TCU in the championship game Sunday.

Vonleh is confident in her teammates' readiness to face the Horned Frogs.

“Third time is the charm,” Vonleh said about facing TCU, as reported by Foster Nichols of Baylor Lariat. “I think we’re going to be very prepared, and I hope that we carry the momentum that we had in this game right into that one.”

Baylor (17-6) had a balanced attack in the semifinal win, with Jade Walker scoring 12 points and Sarah Andrews adding 11. The Bears shot 5-for-8 in overtime, including three key three-pointers. Vonleh’s dominant night was the focal point, though she was unaware of her career-high total until after the game.

“I didn’t know it was a career high until the end of the game,” Vonleh said. “I was just trying to be useful for my teammates, and they were really good at finding me when I was open. So it was just making layups, really.”

Baylor head coach Nicki Collen praised Vonleh’s effort, emphasizing her belief in the junior forward’s potential.

“(Vonleh) was awesome,” Collen said. “She knows I probably believe in her more than she believes in herself — 37 (points), I really don’t expect that every night, I promise … I always say it doesn’t matter what we run. If she wants the ball, our guards are going to get it to her.”

The Bears now face TCU (18-2 Big 12) in the championship game. The Horned Frogs secured the regular-season conference title with a 51-48 win over Baylor in their last meeting on March 2. TCU has been dominant throughout the season, averaging 9.7 made three-pointers per game while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

Baylor leads the Big 12 in offensive rebounding, with Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 3.7 per game. Vonleh has also been a key contributor, averaging 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over her last 10 games.

The Bears enter the championship on a 9-1 stretch, averaging 74.7 points per game. With Vonleh playing at her peak, Baylor looks to avenge its regular-season loss and claim the Big 12 Tournament.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.