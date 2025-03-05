TCU women’s basketball enters the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 1 seed after securing the regular-season title, marking a historic achievement for the Horned Frogs program. Head coach Mark Campbell believes his team has proven itself as one of the best in the nation but knows there is still work to be done.

“There’s a committee out there that studies you all season, but our body of work — that’s 31 games. We’re 28-3. This group hasn’t had a bad loss, which is really hard to do,” Campbell said, as reported by Dave Skretta of the Associated Press “The body of work speaks for itself. This is one of the best teams in college basketball. So now you get to go and compete in Kansas City and see if you can win another championship, another title.”

The Horned Frogs (28-3, 16-2 Big 12) earned a double-bye and will begin tournament play in Friday’s quarterfinals. No. 17 Baylor, No. 21 Oklahoma State, and No. 16 West Virginia also received double-byes and will join TCU in the later rounds. The semifinals are set for Saturday, with the championship game scheduled for Sunday.

TCU women's basketball sees turn around under Mark Campbell

TCU capped its regular season with a 51-48 win over Baylor March 2, solidifying its place atop the conference. The win continued the team’s remarkable turnaround under Campbell, who took over a program that had struggled in recent years. TCU’s success has been fueled by strong defense and key performances from players like Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince and Madison Conner.

Van Lith emphasized the difficulty of winning a conference championship, acknowledging the consistency required to sustain success in the Big 12.

“It feels awesome, not a lot of people understand how hard it is to win a regular season championship,” Van Lith said after the March 2 game against Baylor. “That means you have to dominate consistently over the course of a league season.”

With the conference tournament ahead, Campbell knows his team will have to maintain its focus.

“This group is hungry,” he said. “They have a chip on their shoulder. They’ve had a chip on their shoulders all season.”

TCU’s strong performance in the Big 12 Tournament could bolster its chances of securing a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.