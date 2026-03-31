The Detroit Red Wings are looking to break their playoff drought as April begins. They have fallen out of the postseason, but still have a chance at stealing a spot from the New York Islanders or Columbus Blue Jackets. The Red Wings may get help from NCAA free agents, but they have sent Michigan State goalie Trey Augustine to the AHL after the Spartans' season ended.

UPDATE: Trey Augustine will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Additionally, Augustine has been signed to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season. pic.twitter.com/751Y0EGRMa — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 31, 2026

“UPDATE: Trey Augustine will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Additionally, Augustine has been signed to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season,” the official team account announced.

Augustine had a sensational three-year career for Michigan State and starred for the US in the World Junior Championships. He finishes his career in East Lansing second in save percentage, fifth in goals-against average, and sixth in wins and saves. Augustine was taken 41st overall in the 2023 NHL Draft and could be a key part of the 2026-27 Red Wings.

But for now, the Red Wings will stick with John Gibson and Cam Talbot. Sebastian Cossa is also in the prospect pool, so Detroit could have two new, young goaltenders to start next season. If they do not break the playoff drought this year, that will be a lot of pressure on the youngsters to start next year.

The Red Wings did not win the Draft Lottery during their rebuild, but they did end up with some solid prospects to build around. Moritz Seider has been sensational this season, Simon Evidsson has taken a step forward, and Lucas Raymond is second on the team in scoring. While it has not gotten them to the playoffs yet, Steve Yzerman has put together a core to build around.

The Red Wings continue their playoff push on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.