When it comes to the Chicago Bulls, nothing is ever certain. That is especially when it comes to the status of Billy Donovan. He is reportedly in line as a candidate for the head coaching position at the University of North Carolina.

This comes on the heels of Hubert Davis being fired after the Tar Heels were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by VCU. That said, Donovan was hesitant to speak about his future when asked.

However, it appears that those within his world are encouraging him to jump ship, per Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

“I was texting with Billy Donovan earlier… He's got a lucrative contract with the Bulls right now, but there are a ton of people in his circle that have told him to get out of there”

"I was texting with Billy Donovan earlier… He's got a lucrative contract with the Bulls right now, but there are a ton of people in his circle that have told him to get out of there"@GoodmanHoops on the North Carolina search 👀 🎥: https://t.co/Cm0rEC8no0 pic.twitter.com/G7JZNbvdWC — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 25, 2026

Currently, Donovan is in his sixth season as head coach of the Bulls. During that stretch, the Bulls have made the playoffs once in 2022, which ended in an early first-round exit to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In addition, the Bulls have been in a constant state of rebuilding under Donovan's tenure. There has been a steady stream of roster turnover, injuries, and inconsistency. Not to mention that Chicago has fallen short of 40 wins in the last two years and potentially three.

In July 2025, Donovan signed a contract extension with Chicago.

Before that, he was the head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2015 to 2020. He was much more successful there, which included an appearance in the 2016 Western Conference Finals and a record of 243-175. Plus, he coached the final season in OKC for Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

But when one looks at his pedigree, Donovan is actually better equipped for the college game. That reason alone makes him a logical choice for the Carolina job.

Billy Donovan's college coaching record is superb

Donovan's collegiate coaching career began at the University of Kentucky in 1989. The Wildcats were coming off recruiting violations that significantly damaged the program's reputation.

With Rick Patino at the helm, Donovan made his way from graduate assistant to assistant coach. In 1993, the Wildcats reached the Final Four. Three years later, Donovan was credited for his recruiting efforts that led the Wildcats to win the NCAA championship.

From 1994 to 1996, Donovan served as the head coach at Marshall University. Along the way, he compiled a 35-20 record.

In 1996, Donovan became the head coach for the University of Florida. Altogether, the Gators reached four Final Fours in 2000, 2006, 2007, and 2014.

In 2006, he led them to the first of back-to-back NCAA championships.

During the decade since his departure, the college basketball landscape has radically changed with the advent of NIL and the transfer portal. It has become much more professionalized.

That alone would benefit Donovan, as he knows better than most how to manage it, having coached at both levels.

His recruiting success and enthusiasm for building young talent make him an ideal fit for Carolina or any college.

Truth be told, Donovan isn't going anywhere in the NBA, let alone the Bulls. So why not go back to where it all began?