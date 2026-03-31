It may be time for the NBA to adopt a new end-of-season honor, especially since the Most Improved Player award has seemed to lose its touch. Why should we be honoring only one improved player when several undervalued talents take a huge jump every year and are overshadowed by All-Star-level talents who end up winning the award?

After all, seven of the last nine winners of the Most Improved Player award earned this honor after being a first-time All-Star. More players need to be honored when it comes to being the most improved in the league, other than All-Star-level talents, which is why we are introducing a new concept here at ClutchPoints:

The 2025-26 NBA All-Improved Teams.

Just like the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams, this new All-Improved list would feature at least 10 talents across the NBA who have exhibited clear growth from the previous season to now.

For some, this could be as simple as rising from a bench talent to a starter, like Nickeil Alexander-Walker has done for the Atlanta Hawks, and it can also still recognize first-time All-Stars who have taken a massive leap towards stardom, like Jalen Duren for the Detroit Pistons.

By taking the Most Improved Player award and turning it into the NBA All-Improved Teams, we can also recognize the non-starters who make their teams real playoff threats. Through the years, awards voters don't seem to pay much attention to the Most Improved Player award anyway and just vote for whoever was the most improved All-Star, so this adds value to the end-of-season awards.

Before diving into our list for who would make the All-Improved First and Second Teams, we do want to recognize Jalen Johnson and Deni Avdija.

These two players have taken a massive step as the new faces of their respective franchises, but they were not included on this list simply because they picked up right where they left off last season.

Before injuring his shoulder and being shut down for the year, Johnson was playing at an All-Star-level for the Hawks and probably would have won the Most Improved Player award. As for Avdija, he continued to build on the success he found at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, leading the Portland Trail Blazers in almost every statistical category this year.

As a result of not showing anything new compared to last year and simply building off their star-like success, Johnson and Avdija were not included on the All-Improved teams below, which includes 11 players in total, since it was hard to leave someone off the Second Team.

So, without further ado, here is what the 2025-26 NBA All-Improved teams would look like if this accolade were implemented by the league.

FIRST TEAM

Nickeil Alexander-Walker – Atlanta Hawks

Do not be shocked if Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes it two straight years that the Atlanta Hawks have a player winning the Most Improved Player award. Aside from stepping into a larger role from a bench player in Minnesota to a starter in Atlanta, Alexander-Walker has silently become one of the best combo guard scorers in the entire league.

Through 73 games this year, the Hawks' guard is averaging 20.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game, all of which are career highs. He has increased his scoring output by 117% this season, and Alexander-Walker has knocked down 228 threes, which ranks fourth in the league, only behind Kon Knueppel, Luka Doncic, and LaMelo Ball.

The Hawks have turned around their season and look like a clear-cut playoff threat because of Alexander-Walker's leadership and contributions. The four-year, $60 million contract he signed with the Hawks in the offseason is looking like an absolute steal.

Jalen Duren – Detroit Pistons

From his third season to his fourth season with the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Duren has become an all-around force on both sides of the court. Many tend to look at Duren as a lob threat who can run in transition and block shots defensively, but he is a lot more than that, similar to how Bam Adebayo has become an all-around threat for the Miami Heat through the years at the center position.

Not only have Duren's offensive numbers increased this season, but one aspect of his game that has flown under the radar is his ability to impact the Pistons positively while on the court. Last season, Duren finished the year with an average of +0.5 in plus-minus differential. This year, he's averaging +6.9 in the same category, proving his impact on the court.

The Pistons are 54-21 and sitting at the top of the East standings not just because of Cade Cunningham's MVP campaign, but due to Duren's two-way contributions. He has been the most improved frontcourt talent in the NBA this season.

Stephon Castle – San Antonio Spurs

Confidence and defensive identity are the two areas where Stephon Castle has improved the most for the San Antonio Spurs this year.

After winning the Rookie of the Year award, many pointed to Castle to become the clear-cut No. 2 guy next to Victor Wembanyama. With De'Aaron Fox in the picture, Castle's role entering the year was undefined, but he's clearly outperformed expectations once again and has become an essential part of the Spurs' success.

Castle's scoring, rebounding, and assists numbers have all skyrocketed, as has his on-ball defensive efficiency. The Spurs' guard is widely viewed as an All-Defensive talent this season, and that speaks to his character to fill the role his team needs.

It really isn't hard to envision Castle becoming an All-Star and the “Robin” to Victor Wembanyama's “Batman” next season, similar to how Jalen Williams has played that do-it-all role alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Keyonte George – Utah Jazz

This has been a disaster of a season for the Utah Jazz, who clearly want to land a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. However, one of the lone bright spots was Keyonte George in the 54 games he played this year before being shut down with a hamstring injury.

George averaged 23.6 points and 6.1 assists per game this season while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from 3-point range. His scoring increased by nearly 40%, his assists increased by almost 10%, and his field goal percentage rose by 6.5% this season.

More importantly, George has established himself as the key backcourt option Utah will need next to Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Walker Kessler entering the 2026-27 season. When it comes to explosive guards in the league, George clearly sticks out as one of the best off the dribble now.

Ryan Rollins – Milwaukee Bucks

If we really want to give the Most Improved Player award to the guy who deserves it the most, it has to be Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins.

Despite the great performances the other players on this list have put together this season, Rollins literally went from playing 25 games through his first three years in the league to becoming the starting point guard on the Bucks and the team's second-best player behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This season, Rollins has averaged 17.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from 3-point range. His scoring is up 174% this year.

Plenty of teams called to try to trade for Rollins over the last year, and the Bucks have turned them down every single time. The Bucks even had a chance to trade for Ja Morant if they would give up Rollins in said deal, but Milwaukee wouldn't do it.

That goes to show how valuable Rollins has become to the future of this franchise, and he would be extremely deserving of receiving the Most Improved Player award.

SECOND TEAM

Donovan Clingan – Portland Trail Blazers

Only four players have recorded at least 33 double-doubles to this point in the season while averaging at least 11.0 rebounds per game: Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Donovan Clingan.

Although the Portland Trail Blazers are an afterthought in many people's minds, this is a team on the rise quickly, not just because of Avdija's contributions but because of Clingan establishing himself as their starting center for years to come.

Clingan has put together another very efficient season on offense, with the bulk of his impact coming on defense. The Blazers' center ranks only behind Wembanyama and Jay Huff for the league lead in total blocks, and he is one of seven qualified players averaging at least 1.7 blocks per game this season.

Since the start of March, Clingan has averaged 13.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game while recording six games with at least 15 rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell – Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are a great team outside of Gilgeous-Alexander because of how much depth they possess. Ajay Mitchell is a large part of this championship depth in Oklahoma City, and with the season he's put together, it's not hard to say that he would start on a lot of teams around the league.

Mitchell has recorded career highs in points (14.0), rebounds (3.4), assists (3.6), steals (1.3), and minutes this season while stepping up off the bench multiple times amid the Thunder's constant injury problems.

Outside of SGA, Williams, and Chet Holmgren, Mitchell may be the Thunder's most important player because of his ability to fit any role in or out of the starting rotation. This season, he is averaging a plus-minus of +8.3, which is one of the highest for a secondary player in the NBA.

It is crazy to watch Mitchell and realize he is only in his second year, as he plays like a multi-year veteran.

Peyton Watson – Denver Nuggets

When the 2025-26 season began, the Denver Nuggets envisioned Cam Johnson, whom they traded Michael Porter Jr. for, being their most impactful forward alongside Aaron Gordon. Well, that has actually been Peyton Watson, who has put together a career year in the final year of his rookie contract.

Watson has increased his scoring average by almost 83%, and he's also become a more complete, well-rounded defender. The only knock one can make about him defensively is that he is fouling a lot more, but that comes with being more aggressive and taking on harder assignments.

The Nuggets are viewed as championship contenders behind the Thunder and Spurs in the West because of their starpower and high-level starting unit, but also because of contributions from secondary guys like Watson.

He has certainly been one of the NBA's most improved wings, which is why he is set to make a lot of money in the summer as a restricted free agent.

Neemias Queta – Boston Celtics

Outside of Boston, there wasn't one person who expected this year to be anything other than a “gap season” for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum was out with his Achilles injury, and the Celtics had no big-man depth after trading away Kristaps Porzingis.

Neemias Queta accepted this challenge set forth for him, and he has delivered as an extremely efficient and impactful center. Aside from nearly averaging a double-double this season, Queta has set the tone for the Celtics on defense, averaging 1.3 blocks per game and almost acting in a similar role as Robert Williams III when the Celtics went to the 2022 NBA Finals.

Energy and effort are what Queta brings to the table, which is exactly what this team needs next to Tatum and Jaylen Brown to be a championship team again. His three-year, $7.2 million contract has turned into a bargain for Joe Mazzulla's team.

Anthony Black – Orlando Magic

Although he has missed a chunk of time lately due to an abdominal injury, Anthony Black has been an essential part of the Orlando Magic, as the team has gone just 6-8 without him this year.

Black has averaged career highs across the board, especially when it comes to steals and blocks on defense, and he's become a better perimeter shooter. This was one of the biggest concerns surrounding Black entering this season, and he has delivered for the Magic.

Perhaps the biggest improvement Black has made on offense is his patience and willingness to absorb contact while driving to the rim. The constant pressure he puts on opposing defenses creates extra scoring opportunities for Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane, especially since he's a terrific passer off the dribble.

It will be interesting to see what the Magic decide to do once he becomes eligible for an extension in the summer, since they have four players set to make at least $32 million next year.

Collin Gillespie – Phoenix Suns

And finally, since we couldn't replace anyone listed above on the All-Improved Second Team and Collin Gillespie needed to be on this list, he gets the nod as the honorary sixth member of the Second Team. Think of it as if he and Black were tied in the voting, so they both get selected!

Gillespie has been awesome for the Phoenix Suns, establishing himself as the perfect change-of-style guard alongside Devin Booker and Jalen Green in the backcourt. What I mean by this is that the game slows down and comes naturally to the 26-year-old guard to the point that opposing teams don't really know what to expect.

Not only could Gillespie pull up and knock down consecutive perimeter shots at a high rate, but he can put pressure on defenses by pump faking and creating a logjam of attention in the paint before dishing out an easy assist to a shooter on the perimeter. Also, Gillespie is very comfortable operating off the ball alongside Booker.

This has created a very open-flowing offense for the Suns, leading to them being one of the biggest surprises this season. Like Rollins, Gillespie has been one of the most improved players in the league, going from a two-way player and end-of-the-bench guy who played in 57 games through his first two years to playing 74-plus games this year.