After the Boston College basketball team fired Earl Grant after a vastly disappointing season, the quest for the program has been to find a new head coach. The wait didn't come too long as the Boston College basketball team has tapped UConn assistant coach Luke Murray to lead the program, according to Jeff Borzello.

“BREAKING: Boston College is finalizing a deal to hire UConn assistant Luke Murray as its next head coach, sources told me and [Pete Thamel],” Borzello wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Murray helped build back-to-back national champions at UConn and has established himself as an elite offensive tactician.”

Murray had been an assistant coach with the Huskies since 2021, being an integral part of the program, as Borzello mentioned, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Having had college basketball coaching experience as an assistant before, this will be the first time he is a head coach.

Luke Murray takes over from Earl Grant for Boston College basketball

Article Continues Below

A fun fact about Murray is that he is also the son of the famous comedic actor Bill Murray, who has appeared in countless popular movies. Back to the coach, he takes over for Grant, who was dismissed as the Boston College basketball coach on March 8, when Eagles athletic director Blake James spoke about the move.

“We are grateful to Earl for his dedication to our student-athletes and to the Boston College community over the past five seasons,” James said in his statement via the school's website. “Earl is a man of high character who represented our institution with class. However, we have greater expectations for our basketball program, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to change the trajectory of our program. We wish Earl and his family nothing but the best going forward.”

Over the last five seasons, Grant had a 72-92 record and a 31-67 record in conference play, which included last season, where the Eagles went 11-20, 4-14 in conference play. At any rate, Murray looks to bring the pedigree and success that the UConn basketball team has to Boston College.