Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown find themselves on the injury report ahead of the Boston Celtics' clash with the Charlotte Hornets. Tip-off is set for March 29 at 6 p.m. ET.

Tatum and Brown have been co-stars since 2017, shining as one of the best duos in the NBA. They recently reunited on the court after Tatum returned following a successful rehab from a torn Achilles, and Boston hasn't looked back since.

The Celtics have done a strong job with the duo playing together, keeping the franchise in serious playoff contention despite Tatum's injury and other occasional absences from key players.

For their upcoming matchup against Charlotte, both star players are on the injury report. Tatum is questionable with a right Achilles repair management while Brown is questionable with left Achilles tendinitis. Other players on the report are Nikola Vucevic (OUT – right ring finger fracture), Derrick White (Questionable – right knee contusion) and Neemias Queta (Questionable – right thumb sprain).

What lies ahead for Jayson Tatum, Celtics

The Celtics have exceeded expectations after the many changes they had in the last offseason. Back in the playoffs once again, they remain a serious threat to represent the East.

Tatum has done a solid job after playing his first 10 games this season. He is averaging 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is shooting 38.3% from the field, including 30.3% from beyond the arc, and 86% from the free-throw line.

Brown has been playing at an MVP-caliber level throughout Tatum's absence, enjoying the best season of his career. He is producing 28.6 points, seven rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest throughout 65 appearances. He is shooting 47.7% overall, including 34.2% from downtown, and 80.2% from the charity stripe.

Boston boasts a 49-24 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers while trailing the Detroit Pistons.

The Celtics will continue preparation for their March 29 duel with the Hornets. After that game, they will face the Atlanta Hawks on March 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET.