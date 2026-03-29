Joel Embiid came through in the clutch with an emphatic block on Brandon Miller during the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Embiid is going through the 12th season of his NBA career with the 76ers. He has been fending off injuries throughout his time in the league, being on and off the court once again this campaign. Despite this, Philadelphia has performed well to find itself in the playoff mix.

When he is available to play, Embiid continues to showcase his prowess on both sides of the ball. He impresses with his defensive talents, pulling off an incredible highlight within the last 15 seconds of regulation.

Charlotte had possession of the ball as Miller attempted a 3-pointer from the left corner. Embiid had other ideas as he swatted the ball to the stands, protecting Philadelphia's lead over the opposing hosts.

WHAT A BLOCK JOEL EMBIID pic.twitter.com/SjPKdR8v0g — J🐐 (@SixersJustin) March 29, 2026

How Joel Embiid, 76ers played against Hornets

Joel Embiid still has a lot in the tank as a star player, leading the 76ers to a big 118-114 road win over the Hornets.

Four players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia in the win, including Embiid. He finished with a stat line of 29 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. He shot 8-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line. Tyrese Maxey came next with 26 points and eight assists, Paul George had 26 points and 13 rebounds, while VJ Edgecombe provided 13 points and five rebounds.

Philadelphia improved to a 41-33 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat while trailing the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors.

The 76ers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They take on the Heat as tip-off will take place on March 30 at 7 p.m. ET.