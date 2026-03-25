Butler basketball is making a decisive move as the Bulldogs hire Hawks assistant Ronald Nored as their next head coach, according to insider Jon Rothstein. The hire brings both familiarity and fresh perspective. Nored knows Butler basketball. He played a key role in its rise. Now, he returns with NBA experience from the Hawks, ready to lead a new chapter.

Article Continues Below

This move signals urgency. The Bulldogs need identity. They need consistency. Nored’s development background and defensive mindset could help restore both. At the same time, the Big East remains unforgiving. Every game demands execution.

Still, the story writes itself. A former Bulldog comes home to rebuild. Under the lights at Hinkle Fieldhouse, one question now takes center stage, can Ronald Nored bring Butler basketball back to prominence?