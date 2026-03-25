The Providence Friars have hired Bryan Hodgson as their new head coach, signing the former South Florida Bulls HC to a five-year contract of an undisclosed value. Hodgson’s new team represents his third head coaching position in as many years, and he appears to be immediately making a mark.

During Hodgson’s introductory press conference, he hilariously pointed towards his wife, Jordan Hodgson, as evidence of his ‘recruiting abilities.’

"If you ever wanna question my recruiting abilities just look at my wife Jordan" Providence head coach Bryan Hodgson in his introductory press conference 😂 pic.twitter.com/u6NC9yQwPa — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 24, 2026

“If you ever wanna question my recruiting abilities just look at my wife Jordan,” he said during the press conference, per a post on X by The Field of 68.

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Hodgson had his wife and son in attendance during the press conference, and is known to have married back in 2024. He is known to have kept his private life just that and has not previously revealed too much about his family. The 38-year-old replaces Kim English, who was dismissed after a 48–52 record and no NCAA Tournament appearances.

Providence has suffered two consecutive sub-.500 seasons and last reached the tournament in 2023. Hodgson arrives after a one-year stint at South Florida, where he posted a 25–9 record, including a 15–3 mark in conference play, and led the program to both the American Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles along with its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012.

South Florida entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament as a No. 11 seed and was eliminated in the first round by No. 6 Louisville, 83–79. Across his three seasons as a head coach, including two at Arkansas State, where he went 45–28 with back-to-back 20-win campaigns, Hodgson has compiled a 70–37 overall record without a losing season.

Hodgson signed an undisclosed contract and initially made an impact under Nate Oats at Alabama, where he was employed from 2019 to 2023. That eventually helped him land his first HC role with the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Hodgson joins at an opportune time for the Friars as the program aims to establish itself in the Big East in the coming seasons.