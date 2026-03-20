It might not be advisable for Hubert Davis to go out in the next few days, as fans of North Carolina have brought out their pitchforks and are clamoring for his firing.

The sixth-seeded Tar Heels were shocked by the 11th-seeded VCU in overtime, 82-78, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Fans did not hold back on Davis, who failed to lead North Carolina past the opening round for the second straight year.

But amid the outrage, Seth Trimble and Henri Veesaar came to the aid of their embattled coach, as reported by WRAL's Pat Welter.

“He's been my coach for four years. He's helped me grow, he's helped me persevere, and he's helped me become a better man,” said Trimble, who played his final game for UNC.

“Everybody has their flaws. Coach Davis, he isn't a perfect coach, but he's a coach who made me better, he's a coach who made guys better, and he's shown that he can win here. I know he gets hate in the last four years, I know he's gotten a lot of it, but I'll continue to ride with him.”

Veesaar, who led North Carolina versus VCU with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, also pointed out that losing Caleb Wilson to a season-ending thumb injury was a huge factor. Still, he only had high praise for the 55-year-old Davis.

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“At the start of the season, he did a good job of coaching us in the games. Then at the end of the season, injuries didn't work out for us. I think he's done a hell of a job of putting us in the right spots, giving us belief, trust, everything,” added Veesaar.

Heat was on Hubert Davis before the season and it's high to end it after blowing a 19 point lead in the second half vs #VCU. I asked Seth Trimble and Henri Veesaar to evaluate their head coach. #UNC pic.twitter.com/bBsgNXKSGc — Pat Welter WRAL (@PatrickWelter) March 20, 2026

Davis led North Carolina to the national title game in his first year handling the program in 2022. But since then, he has struggled to duplicate or surpass the feat.

He was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2024 after leading UNC to the conference title.

He played for the Tar Heels from 1988 to 1992 before enjoying a long career in the NBA.