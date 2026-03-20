The Mile High City is buzzing with a renewed sense of championship urgency. Under the calculated leadership of Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos have transformed into a legitimate AFC powerhouse. They are now just one or two explosive pieces away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Sure, the recent acquisition of a star wide receiver has already sent shockwaves through the league. However, the true masterstroke for George Paton and company lies in a potential secondary raid of the Miami Dolphins’ roster.

Season recap

Reflecting on the 2025 NFL season, the Broncos authored a campaign that was as dominant as it was heartbreaking. Denver stormed through the regular season with a 14-3 record. They clinched the AFC West title and secured the number one seed in the conference for the first time in a decade. The defense remained a top-three unit in the league, while the offense finally found its rhythm under the steady hand of Bo Nix.

The season reached a fever pitch during a thrilling 33-30 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. However, disaster struck on the penultimate play of that contest when Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Forced to start backup Jarrett Stidham in the AFC Championship Game, the Broncos fell to the New England Patriots, 10-7.

Free agency frenzy

In the 2026 NFL Free Agency period, the Broncos took a surgical approach. They prioritized continuity while waiting for the right moment to strike. The front office moved quickly to retain internal talent. They re-signed key contributors like running back JK Dobbins and secured linebacker Justin Strnad. They also ensured defensive stability by bringing back veteran Alex Singleton and tendering restricted free agent cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian.

Yes, these moves solidified the floor of the roster. That said, the ceiling was raised significantly when Denver executed a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire star wideout Jaylen Waddle. As such, the Broncos signaled to the rest of the league that they are in a “win-now” window. However, the running back room still lacking a true home-run threat despite the return of Dobbins. With that, the job is only half-finished.

Bringing the lightning

The most glaring opportunity sitting on the table right now involves reunited the newly acquired Waddle with his most explosive former teammate in South Beach. De’Von Achane is not just a running back. He is a schematic cheat code who averaged a league-leading 5.7 yards per carry in 2025. With Miami pivoting toward a full-scale rebuild, the timing is perfect for Denver to pounce. The Dolphins have already moved on from their franchise quarterback and top receivers. That mea s every asset is essentially up for grabs if the price is right. For the Broncos, adding a player who recorded over 1,800 yards from scrimmage last season would provide the vertical rushing element that Payton’s offense has lacked. Pairing Achane’s world-class speed with Nix’s accuracy and Waddle’s gravity would create an offensive trifecta that is virtually impossible to contain in space.

Article Continues Below

The perfect trade package

To pry Achane away from the Dolphins, the Broncos must offer a deal that aligns with Miami's desperate need for future capital and roster flexibility. The perfect offer would consist of Denver’s 2027 second-round pick, a 2026 fifth-round pick, and a young, high-upside player like linebacker Baron Browning or a developmental offensive lineman. Miami is in the business of collecting draft assets to rebuild around their next quarterback in 2027. A second-round selection is a premium price for a running back entering the final year of his contract.

For Denver, this is a bargain. Achane is due only $5.76 million in 2026. That figure fits comfortably within the Broncos' remaining cap space. This trade allows Denver to maximize their current window without sacrificing the picks they need to maintain the defense.

Sealing the AFC for Denver

The logic here is simple: speed kills. In the modern NFL, the ability to turn a simple check-down or a routine zone stretch into a 70-yard touchdown is what separates the contenders from the champions. By making this trade, the Broncos would effectively be running the Miami Dolphins’ 2024 offense but with a vastly superior defense and a more disciplined coaching staff. The synergy between Payton’s play-calling and Achane’s acceleration would force safeties to play closer to the line.

That can open up the entire field for Waddle and Courtland Sutton. This isn't just about adding a player. It's about creating a tactical dilemma that no one in the AFC West is equipped to solve. If the Broncos want to ensure that the 2026 season ends with a parade through downtown Denver, they must pick up the phone and convince the Dolphins that their rebuild is better served with more picks and fewer stars. It is time to bring the lightning to the mountains.