Although no true giants were slain, the first day of the 2026 NCAA Tournament still produced an abundance of thrills, history-making moments, stellar performances and a massive scare. March Madness can hypnotize even non-sports fans, as it unites people of all interests and demographics with a potent blend of mounting drama, athletic excellence and child-like enthusiasm.

Of course, millions of people (myself included) endured plenty of grimacing on Thursday. The number of busted brackets is presumably low, but there were definitely a few surprises in the Round of 64. New stars were born, established ones played their final college basketball game and fans were reminded not to exhale too early.

We are going to break it all down and tie a bow on the first act of this cultural phenomenon. Gather your bearings and take a minute to digest everything that transpired across the four regions, as we review the day's top storylines.

TCU and Ohio State jump-start the Madness

It is extremely difficult to prepare for a win-or-go-home game that tips off a little after noon, but TCU and Ohio State contested a compelling opening NCAA Tournament matchup. Initially a sleepy affair, a Buckeyes second-half resurgence reinvigorated the lively crowd in Greenville, South Carolina and those watching from home/work.

Despite star guard Bruce Thornton having a quiet outing, Ohio State controlled the momentum and secured a lead. Jamie Dixon's Horned Frogs punched back, however, and ultimately prevailed in the No. 8-9 clash after Xavier Edmonds made the go-ahead bucket with 4.1 seconds left in the game. Thornton fired a half-court hoist that missed badly to end this hard-fought battle. The Buckeyes' all-time leading scorer ends his college career without a March Madness triumph.

His legacy will endure in Columbus, though.

VCU storms back and stuns North Carolina

North Carolina entered the fray as a wounded No. 6 seed, having lost star freshman Caleb Wilson for the season due to a broken thumb. This group had learned how to play and win without the difference-making big man, however, and was well-positioned for a first-round win. Leading by 19 points in a Tar Heel-friendly environment, the ACC squad was cruising toward the weekend. But VCU basketball is renowned for its tenacity.

Terrence Hill Jr., March's newest meteorite, exploded from downtown and scored 34 points on 56.5 percent shooting from the field. He dealt what turned out to be the fatal blow with 15.1 seconds remaining in overtime, draining a step-back 3-pointer to put VCU on top, 80-78. Henri Veesaar posted 26 points and 10 rebounds, but devastatingly, a missed free throw will likely define the 7-footer's 2026 Tournament experience.

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis is under the microscope following this shocking combustion.

Duke escapes elimination vs. No. 16 seed Siena

The top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament trailed Siena 43-32 at halftime, causing fans and Blue Devil believers/bettors around the country to lose their minds. Duke used its physicality and massive talent advantage to pull ahead late, but this 71-65 victory could be an ominous sign for its national championship prospects.

The team openly admitted to taking its opponent lightly, which is quite alarming given its injury woes. A shorthanded Duke was far from impressive against a No. 16 seed. Jon Scheyer and company should be grateful that Siena's starters ran out of gas — head coach Gerry McNamara did not make a substitution until late in the game. If center Patrick Ngongba II returns from his foot injury soon, perhaps the Blue Devils can regain their elite form.

This outcome did not ruin brackets, but it might have demoralized those who picked Duke to cut down the nets in Lucas Oil Stadium.

High Point and Nebraska earn historic Ws

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Nebraska's 76-47 win over Troy did not elicit close to the level of excitement that High Point's upset versus Wisconsin did, but both programs still celebrated a long-waited achievement. They notched their first-ever NCAA Tournament victories.

Flynn Clayman's Panthers refused to stay down against the No. 5-seeded Badgers and clawed their way to an exhilarating finish in Portland, Oregon. Chase Johnston, a 3-point specialist, nailed improbable shots from long-range to keep High Point in striking distance. He then scored the game-winner on a fast-break with 11.2 seconds remaining. It was his first two-point field goal of the season (previously 0-of-4). This is the type of player and story that can only be penned during March Madness.

Wisconsin's early-round woes continue, while the Panthers dance their way into a Round of 32 face-off with Arkansas.

Nebraska posted one of the most convincing performances of the slate, trouncing Troy in the Paycom Center. All-Big Ten selection Pryce Sandfort scored a game-high 23 points, courtesy of seven made 3-pointers. If the Cornhuskers can manufacture offense at an efficient clip, their defense could turn a breakthrough campaign into an unforgettable one. Saturday's meeting with Vanderbilt could be the best matchup of the second round.

Matas Vokietaitis leads Texas past AJ Dybantsa and BYU

Much like North Carolina, BYU entered the NCAA Tournament with a gaping wound. Richie Saunders' season-ending ACL injury effectively ended the Cougars' hopes of making a deep run, but they seemed equipped to topple a Texas team that limped into the field of 68. After barely surviving NC State in the First Four, the Longhorns earned a straightforward win versus the No. 6 seed in the West Region.

And Matas Vokietaitis was a major reason why. The 7-footer and Florida Atlantic transfer scored 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds. With all eyes on presumptive top-two NBA Draft pick AJ Dybantsa, who did drop 35, Vokietaitis stole the show inside the Moda Center. The young Lithuanian should attract plenty of attention following a marvelous March Madness debut.

Vokietaitis will gain an even larger following if he outshines West Coast Conference Player of the Year Graham Ike this Saturday.

Robbie Avila finally gets his March Madness celebration

It was a full-circle moment for Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Robbie Avila and Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz, who were omitted from the NCAA Tournament in 2024 after leading Indiana State to a momentous campaign. They finally got to experience March Madness. Better than that, they got to experience March Madness exultation.

The Billikens, who quenched their own NCAA Tournament thirst, plowed through the No. 8-seeded Georgia Bulldogs for a 102-77 win. Avila recorded 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal. Dion Brown scored a team-high 18 points and missed only one shot.

Two years after hanging his head in crushing defeat in the NIT Championship, Avila is standing mighty tall at the NCAA Tournament. The man they call Cream Abdul-Jabbar will try to lead Saint Louis to a monumental upset victory over Michigan on Saturday afternoon.