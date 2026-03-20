Over the years, coach Mark Few has become a fixture in the NCAA Tournament, underscoring his consistent brilliance in leading Gonzaga in a college field that seems to get more competitive every year.

The No. 3 Bulldogs took care of business in the first round after beating No. 14 Kennesaw State, 73-64, at Moda Center on Thursday.

There were scary moments for Gonzaga in the second half, but the team stayed composed to avoid an upset.

The win marked Few's 17th straight victory in an opening game in March Madness. While it is easy to get accustomed to a streak, Few said he never takes it for granted, as reported by The Spokesman-Review's Theo Lawson.

“I understand just how hard it is to win a game in this tournament. I think that's one of the things I'm most proud of, this streak of 27 straight (NCAA Tournament appearances) now for our program,” said the 63-year-old coach.

“I mean, you watch today, watch 16 seeds give one seeds all kinds of problems. It's really, really tough to win games in this tournament.”

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Few is still looking for his first national title.

Graham Ike led the Bulldogs against the Owls with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Jalen Warley added 12 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. Davis Fogle chipped in 17 points and five rebounds off the bench.

In a report from the Associated Press, Few acknowledged that their win “wasn't pretty” and that they were “really soft on the offensive end.” Fortunately for them, they were able to survive.

They will try to play better when they face No. 11 Texas in the second round on Saturday.