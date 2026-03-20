The way High Point coach Flynn Caymann was pumped in the locker room after their win over Wisconsin on Thursday, he looked like he could still go for another 40 minutes.

The No. 11 Panthers shocked the No. 5 Badgers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 83-82, destroying a lot of brackets and sending a strong message to the rest of the field.

After the victory, Caymann delivered a fiery speech to his players, as shown in the video posted by TNT Sports.

“We didn't come here to just win one. We came here to win six. We fought hard, we had a bad start, and we're clearly the better team. And that team (Wisconsin) has beaten five top-10 teams. So, guess what that means? You can beat anybody in the country!” said Caymann.

NBA legend Charles Barkley, who serves as an analyst of March Madness, was ready to run through a wall for High Point after watching Caymann, while also pointing out the team's resolve.

“I’ve got one year of college eligibility left. I’m going to get there by the next game. That guy makes me want to play,” said Barkley.

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“That team has won 30 games. You win 30 games, you know how to win. You're probably not intimidated because Wisconsin, they don’t physically overwhelm you. The thing that was impressive about High Point was that they got down 10 early, but they kept battling. They never quit. They made a couple of fantastic plays down the stretch. That was an impressive win. Man, I want to see that coach. You want to play for a coach like that.”

High Point earned a ticket to the NCAA Tournament after defending its title in the Big South. Caymann is in his first year with the program.

Chase Johnston made the game-winning layup with 1.1 seconds left to send the Panthers to the second round, where they will face No. 4 Arkansas. It was Johnston's first two-point basket of the season.

Rob Martin led High Point with 23 points, three rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks.