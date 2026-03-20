The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roll as of late, and they've been led by Luka Doncic and his spectacular play. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, Doncic finished with 60 points, and it almost looked like he did it with ease. His 60th point didn't come until 14.8 seconds left in the game when he was at the free-throw line.

The last time a Lakers player scored 60 points was Kobe Bryant in his last game, and funny enough, he also scored his 60th point at the free-throw line with 14.8 seconds left.

Kobe and Luka both hit their 60th point with 14.8 left in the 4th 🤯 https://t.co/EiUVwJuF2a pic.twitter.com/kP1lMmSfD7 — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2026

It seems to always be good when you're in the same company as Bryant, and it's been a few players that have gotten that honor over the past two weeks. As long as Doncic is on the Lakers, there is a good chance for him to be in the same conversations as Bryant for some statistic that nobody else knows except ESPN.

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Doncic has been on a scoring tear over the past few games, and it has lifted the Lakers up and separated them from other teams in the Western Conference. Whether it's high scoring game or a game-winner, Doncic has come through for the Lakers in what has probably been the most important stretch of their season.

If he continues to play like this, that will only help the team create more space between the others trying to climb up to the No. 3 seed. They're currently 45-25 and have a two-game lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are the No. 4 seed.

There's no doubt that Doncic and the Lakers are streaking at the right time, and they could be a team many want to avoid when the playoffs come around. The past two seasons, they've been eliminated in the first round, but things could be different this season.