Cincinnati basketball added two experienced backcourt players through the transfer portal as the program heads into a critical fifth season under Wes Miller. The Bearcats are still adjusting to a Big 12 Conference that has, for two years, been dominated by the Houston Cougars. After starting the season strong with a ranking as high as No. 14, Cincinati collapsed in conference play. This year's team finished the year 19-16 overall and 7-13 in the Big 12.

The Bearcats have now not made the NCAA Tournament since Mick Cronin's last season with the program in 2019, and Wes Miller knows that progress needs to be shown next year. Fortunately, according to On3sports National Basketball Reporter Joe Tipton, West Virgina's Sencire Harris and Kentucky's Kerr Kriisa are now transferring to Cincinnati.

Harris was part of the Mountaineers' starting backcourt this past season, averaging 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Kriisa, on the other hand, has had a long, successful college career. Unfortunately, the veteran guard suffered a season-ending foot injury that saw him play just nine games this past season. For his career, Kriisa has averaged 9.3 points and 4.6 assists.

The Bearcats are hoping their two additions can turn this struggling program around

Wes Miller is certainly not done in the transfer portal, but Cincinati basketball needs to additionally focus on retaining key players this offseason. Three of the Bearcats' top five scorers are juniors or younger, including leading scorer Jizzle James. Pairing James with a backcourt of Kriisa and Harris can help elevate this program back into tournament contention.

Cincinnati ranked in the top 40 in defensive efficiency, but the offense never looked cohesive throughout the entire season. The onus will be on Kerr Kriisa to be a true point guard on this team to make life easier for James and company.

Overall, the Big 12 is in a weird state right now, where plenty of programs will be losing several key players. Houston will have a completely different roster next season, while Kansas is losing stars like Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris. Meanwhile, Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin will likely be off to the NBA, and Baylor will lose its entire starting backcourt. There's an opportunity for the Bearcats to climb up the standings this year and become a real player in the conference. They just have to take it.