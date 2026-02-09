We're inside a month until the conference tournaments get underway, and the projected NCAA Tournament field is getting clearer and clearer.

The top five in the AP poll was flipped on its head over the weekend, with three of those teams going down in big games on the road. UConn was the first to fall on Friday night, as Dan Hurley's squad couldn't keep pace with an ascending St. John's team at Madison Square Garden.

Two more giants went down on Saturday evening, as Duke blew a double-digit lead against North Carolina in a classic edition of the best rivalry in the sport before Seth Trimble called game with a 3-pointer from the corner. Later that night, Illinois couldn't survive a late rally from Michigan State in East Lansing, eventually falling in overtime.

While those losses won't necessarily do major damage to those teams' projected seeds in this Bracketology, but it is enough for some slight shuffling at the top. Where do those teams land, and what does the bubble look like as another week is in the books?

Bold = Automatic Qualifier

Note – Now that conference play is in full swing, the AQ for each conference is given to the team in first place in the conference standings as of the morning of Monday, Feb. 9.

West Region

1. Arizona

16. Bethune-Cookman/NJIT

8. NC State

9. Villanova

5. Saint Louis

12. Stephen F. Austin

4. Florida

13. Utah Valley

6. St. John's

11. Santa Clara

3. Gonzaga

14. Portland State

7. Kentucky

10. Indiana

2. Nebraska

15. Wright State

Midwest Region

1. Michigan

16. Merrimack

8. Texas A&M

9. St. Mary's

5. BYU

12. Yale

4. North Carolina

13. Liberty

6. Louisville

11. USC

3. Purdue

14. North Dakota State

7. Iowa

10. Miami (OH)

2. Iowa State

15. Austin Peay

East Region

1. UConn

16. UT Martin

8. Auburn

9. SMU

5. Tennessee

12. South Florida

4. Virginia

13. Hawai'i

6. Alabama

11. UCLA/California

3. Kansas

14. Troy

7. Utah State

10. Miami (FL)

2. Illinois

15. Charleston

South Region

1. Duke

16. Long Island/Morgan State

8. UCF

9. Georgia

5. Texas Tech

12. Belmont

4. Vanderbilt

13. High Point

6. Clemson

11. Texas/New Mexico

3. Michigan State

14. East Tennessee State

7. Arkansas

10. Wisconsin

2. Houston

15. Navy

Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: Indiana, Miami (FL), Wisconsin, USC

Last Four In: UCLA, Texas, New Mexico, California

First Four Out: Ohio State, San Diego State, Missouri, Virginia Tech

Next Four Out: Seton Hall, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Baylor

Multi-bid leagues

Big Ten – 10

SEC – 10

ACC – 9

Big 12 – 7

Big East – 3

WCC – 3

Mountain West – 2

Games of the Week

Monday, Feb. 9 – Arizona at Kansas

Monday, Feb. 9 – NC State at Louisville

Tuesday, Feb. 10 – Purdue at Nebraska

Wednesday, Feb. 10 – Florida at Georgia

Friday, Feb. 12 – Michigan State at Wisconsin

Saturday, Feb. 13 – Clemson at Duke

Saturday, Feb. 13 – Kansas at Iowa State

Saturday, Feb. 13 – Texas Tech at Arizona

Saturday, Feb. 13 – Kentucky at Florida

Saturday, Feb. 13 – Gonzaga at Santa Clara

Biggest storylines to watch

Let's start out west! The West Coast Conference race is starting to heat up after Gonzaga's shocking loss to Portland, which put Santa Clara into the driver's seat in the league. The Broncos will have a chance to back up that standing in front of that should be a great home atmosphere on Saturday night when the Zags come to town.

Nebraska jumps back up onto the two line with Gonzaga's loss just before the Cornhuskers welcome a struggling Purdue squad to Lincoln on Tuesday night. Purdue is still well within protected seed range, but Matt Painter and company are coming off of an underwhelming victory at home against a bad Oregon team.

Arizona's undefeated record is still well intact after crushing Oklahoma State on Saturday, but now the Wildcats have one of their toughest tests yet on the road against Kansas on Monday night. The Jayhawks moved up to the three line with an impressive week that included a road win over Texas Tech, and Bill Self is 38-0 in home games on Big Monday.

UConn, Duke and Illinois all losing over the weekend wasn't enough to drop them in this Bracketology, but it did close the gap between the three of them and the likes of Houston and Iowa State. The Cougars especially are surging as the season goes along, as a Kelvin Sampson team usually does, and got a great road win against BYU on Saturday.

A very big week lies ahead for Florida, arguably the hottest team in college basketball and the new team at the top of the SEC. Florida is our top team on the four line at the moment, but two more wins this week against Georgia and Kentucky would very likely bump the Gators up to a three. At the moment, Todd Golden's squad is the team nobody wants to see across from them in the bracket.