North Carolina basketball versus Duke always treats fans to climactic moments. Cam Boozer and Caleb Wilson entered ready to put on a show. But Seth Trimble delivered the dagger.

Trimble found himself all alone behind the arc with the game tied up. He took advantage and got the fans rushing the court afterward inside the Dean E. Smith Center.

SETH TRIMBLE WITH THE GAME-WINNER AS UNC TAKES DOWN DUKE 😱pic.twitter.com/BEFWVNk8os — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2026

Trimble not only snatched the soul out of the hated rival Duke. UNC even needed to erase a large deficit — with the Blue Devils leading by 13 at one point.

But Trimble rose as the new toast of Chapel Hill — and added a new memorable moment for Tar Heels fans.

Reactions sprout for Cam Trimble basket in North Carolina vs. Duke

The North Carolina basketball account on X, formerly Twitter, called it “a moment in history.”

A moment in history. pic.twitter.com/cGsqo1Wsyq — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 8, 2026

Co-founder of The Field of 68 Rob Dauster raved about the basket via X. But also shared Trimble's journey.

“Seth Trimble is everything college basketball is supposed to be. Came in as a freshman and didn't play. More minutes as a sophomore. Starter as a junior. Star and leader as a senior. He deserves this moment,” Dauster said. “He etched his name into history. They'll be talking about this for generations.”

Trimble then addressed a deep lineup of reporters who asked about the clutch basket. Trimble, though, shared how he's embraced the Duke-UNC showdown annually.

“This rivalry means so much to me. This university means so much to me,” Trimble told reporters.

Now his final basket on Saturday takes on a different meaning — for him and the Heels.