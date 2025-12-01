The college basketball season is in full swing! Feast Week brought a whole lot of great basketball, and even more discourse about the crowds at the Players Era Festival.

Fan discourse aside, Las Vegas was the center of the college basketball world leading up to Thanksgiving, and it was the Michigan Wolverines that made a statement. Dusty May's squad ran through the tournament straight to the $1 million prize, crushing San Diego State, Auburn and Gonzaga (who was also very impressive) by a combined 110 points (!!!) to win the tournament.

Elsewhere, Florida faltered in San Diego and is facing some serious questions about its backcourt while Vanderbilt quietly tore through the Battle 4 Atlantis with a couple of scintillating offensive performances. Outside of the tournament scene, UConn picked up a big win over Illinois and Duke took down Arkansas behind a monster game from Cam Boozer.

How does all of that shake out in the first bracket of the season?

Bold = Automatic qualifier

Note – Without conference games underway, the AQ for each conference is awarded to the highest-rated team from each league according to KenPom.

Midwest Region

1. Michigan

16. Tennessee State/Long Island

8. Baylor

9. Clemson

5. Kentucky

12. Akron

4. BYU

13. Hawai'i

6. Indiana

11. SMU/Creighton

3. Alabama

14. Liberty

7. LSU

10. Utah State

2. Arizona

15. Colgate

South Region

1. Purdue

16. North Dakota State

8. Missouri

9. NC State

5. North Carolina

12. Belmont

4. Florida

13. UNC Wilmington

6. Arkansas

11. Virginia/Kansas State

3. Louisville

14. East Tennessee State

7. St. Mary's

10. Nebraska

2. Houston

15. Northern Colorado

East Region

1. Duke

16. Vermont

8. USC

9. Oklahoma State

5. St. John's

12. Yale

4. Vanderbilt

13. Utah Valley

6. Auburn

11. VCU

3. Michigan State

14. Troy

7. Texas Tech

10. Wisconsin

2. UConn

15. Lipscomb

West Region

1. Gonzaga

16. Southern/Norfolk State

8. UCLA

9. Georgia

5. Kansas

12. McNeese

4. Illinois

13. High Point

6. Iowa

11. Memphis

3. Tennessee

14. Oakland

7. Ohio State

10. Texas

2. Iowa State

15. Marist

Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: Oklahoma State, Georgia, Nebraska, Texas

Last Four In: SMU, Virginia, Creighton, Kansas State

First Four Out: Villanova, Colorado, Santa Clara, St. Louis

Next Four Out: Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Wake Forest, UCF

Multi-bid leagues

SEC – 11

Big Ten – 11

Big 12 – 9

ACC – 7

Big East – 3

WCC – 2

Games of the Week

Tuesday, Dec. 2 – Florida at Duke

Tuesday, Dec. 2 – UConn at Kansas

Tuesday, Dec. 2 – North Carolina at Kentucky

Tuesday, Dec. 2 – Iowa at Michigan State

Wednesday, Dec. 3 – Louisville at Arkansas

Friday, Dec. 5 – Gonzaga at Kentucky

Saturday, Dec. 6 – Iowa State at Purdue

Saturday, Dec. 6 – Duke at Michigan State

Saturday, Dec. 6 -Louisville vs. Indiana (in Indianapolis)

Saturday, Dec. 6 – Illinois vs. Tennessee (in Nashville)

Saturday, Dec. 6 – Auburn at Arizona