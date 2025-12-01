The college basketball season is in full swing! Feast Week brought a whole lot of great basketball, and even more discourse about the crowds at the Players Era Festival.
Fan discourse aside, Las Vegas was the center of the college basketball world leading up to Thanksgiving, and it was the Michigan Wolverines that made a statement. Dusty May's squad ran through the tournament straight to the $1 million prize, crushing San Diego State, Auburn and Gonzaga (who was also very impressive) by a combined 110 points (!!!) to win the tournament.
Elsewhere, Florida faltered in San Diego and is facing some serious questions about its backcourt while Vanderbilt quietly tore through the Battle 4 Atlantis with a couple of scintillating offensive performances. Outside of the tournament scene, UConn picked up a big win over Illinois and Duke took down Arkansas behind a monster game from Cam Boozer.
How does all of that shake out in the first bracket of the season?
Bold = Automatic qualifier
Note – Without conference games underway, the AQ for each conference is awarded to the highest-rated team from each league according to KenPom.
Midwest Region
1. Michigan
16. Tennessee State/Long Island
8. Baylor
9. Clemson
5. Kentucky
12. Akron
4. BYU
13. Hawai'i
6. Indiana
11. SMU/Creighton
3. Alabama
14. Liberty
7. LSU
10. Utah State
2. Arizona
15. Colgate
South Region
1. Purdue
16. North Dakota State
8. Missouri
9. NC State
5. North Carolina
12. Belmont
4. Florida
13. UNC Wilmington
6. Arkansas
11. Virginia/Kansas State
3. Louisville
14. East Tennessee State
7. St. Mary's
10. Nebraska
2. Houston
15. Northern Colorado
East Region
1. Duke
16. Vermont
8. USC
9. Oklahoma State
5. St. John's
12. Yale
4. Vanderbilt
13. Utah Valley
6. Auburn
11. VCU
3. Michigan State
14. Troy
7. Texas Tech
10. Wisconsin
2. UConn
15. Lipscomb
West Region
1. Gonzaga
16. Southern/Norfolk State
8. UCLA
9. Georgia
5. Kansas
12. McNeese
4. Illinois
13. High Point
6. Iowa
11. Memphis
3. Tennessee
14. Oakland
7. Ohio State
10. Texas
2. Iowa State
15. Marist
Bubble Watch
Last Four Byes: Oklahoma State, Georgia, Nebraska, Texas
Last Four In: SMU, Virginia, Creighton, Kansas State
First Four Out: Villanova, Colorado, Santa Clara, St. Louis
Next Four Out: Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Wake Forest, UCF
Multi-bid leagues
SEC – 11
Big Ten – 11
Big 12 – 9
ACC – 7
Big East – 3
WCC – 2
Games of the Week
Tuesday, Dec. 2 – Florida at Duke
Tuesday, Dec. 2 – UConn at Kansas
Tuesday, Dec. 2 – North Carolina at Kentucky
Tuesday, Dec. 2 – Iowa at Michigan State
Wednesday, Dec. 3 – Louisville at Arkansas
Friday, Dec. 5 – Gonzaga at Kentucky
Saturday, Dec. 6 – Iowa State at Purdue
Saturday, Dec. 6 – Duke at Michigan State
Saturday, Dec. 6 -Louisville vs. Indiana (in Indianapolis)
Saturday, Dec. 6 – Illinois vs. Tennessee (in Nashville)
Saturday, Dec. 6 – Auburn at Arizona