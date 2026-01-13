The last ClutchPoints' men's college basketball power rankings were released before Christmas on Dec. 23. A lot has happened since then, but fans' biggest takeaway over the holidays was that there are a lot of really good teams this year. Five squads remain undefeated, and all of the top 12 or so teams in the nation look like legitimate national title contenders. With that said, here are the top 25 teams as of Jan. 13.

25. Villanova

Villanova cracks the top 25 here, just narrowly edging out Saint Louis. This comes despite a recent loss to Creighton, but they deserved to take Tennessee's spot after the Volunteers went 2-2 over their last four games.

24. Kansas

Darryn Peterson is clearly one of the most talented players in the nation, and he is still in the running to go first overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. However, hamstring/cramping issues have kept him off the floor far too often, and they've even forced him to sub out in key situations this year. Kansas needs Peterson to be at full strength because they've now lost two of their last three games. They barely beat TCU in overtime of their lone win during that stretch. The Jayhawks are at risk of falling out of the top 25.

23. Seton Hall

Seton Hall doesn't do a lot of scoring. They don't have a single player averaging more than 13 points per game. The team plays stifling defense and always gives 100%, though. They will be a threat in the Big East all season long.

22. Alabama

On the other end of the spectrum, Alabama is all offense, no defense. They are 6th out of 365 teams in scoring (93.5), but 345th out of 365 teams in points allowed (82.7). Nate Oats' team plays fast and takes and makes a lot of shots, so they can outpace any team. Their lack of defense makes them vulnerable on a nightly basis, though, and that was evident over the last week because the Crimson Tide lost back-to-back games.

21. Louisville

Louisville was supposed to have an unmatched trio of guards between Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, and Mikel Brown. However, Brown has been out with a back injury since mid-December, and Conwell missed Louisville's last game. Conwell is expected to return to action in the Cardinals' next game, which is huge news because Louisville has lost two of their last three games.

20. Miami (OH)

Only five teams remain undefeated, and Miami (OH) is one of them. The RedHawks don't have a clear-cut top option, but their team-first style allows everybody to eat, and it results in incredible efficiency. In fact, Miami ranks first in field goal percentage, as they hit 53.4% of their shots as a team. They put the ball in the basket both inside on 2-pointers (63.6%) and from beyond the arc on 3-point shots (41.5%). Those marks rank second and first in the nation, respectively. The thing holding Miami back in these rankings is their strength of schedule. The MAC team hasn't played a ranked team all season, and they don't have any ranked opponents on the remaining schedule.

19. Virginia

Virginia's only loss since Nov. 23 came on Dec. 31 against Virginia Tech. However, it took three overtime periods to take the Cavaliers down. Thijs De Ridder has been one of the most slept on freshmen this season. The Belgian forward is averaging 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Cavaliers are loaded with talented foreign big men. In addition to De Ridder, the German Johann Grunloh and the Nigerian Ugonna Onyenso are producing for the team.

18. Georgia

Georgia has the most explosive offensive attack in the nation. The team scores a nation-leading 96.4 points per game. Jeremiah Wilkinson and Blue Cain are the top two scorers, but Michael White uses a deep bench, and everybody produces on the offensive end. The Bulldogs proved that they can outpace anybody when they put up 104 points to edge out Auburn in overtime. As the team has taken on superior competition in recent weeks, it has become clear that nearing triple-digit scoring totals on a nightly basis isn't sustainable, though. Georgia lost 92-77 against Florida, and although they escaped with a win against South Carolina, that 75-70 game was Georgia's lowest scoring game of the year.

17. Arkansas

Arkansas lost by 22 in their most recent game against Auburn. The Razorbacks only scored 73 points in the loss, but they were at 85 points or more in each of their prior six games, so the hope is that it was a fluky offensive dud for Arkansas. Darius Acuff Jr. is clearly one of the best scorers in the nation. The guard has 74 points total over his last three games. However, Acuff has had to carry a heavy burden because it is becoming clearer by the game that Karter Knox and D.J. Wagner will never live up to the superstar potential they had coming out of college. Both players are solid role players, though. Knox is currently dealing with a hip injury.

16. Florida

Right when it seemed like the Florida Gators were turning a corner, they suffered a surprising loss to Missouri. However, the defending champions bounced back with back-to-back wins against ranked opponents. Those high-level victories were on display in Florida's championship run last year, so perhaps they should again be viewed as contenders.

15. Texas Tech

Texas Tech has a dynamic duo between Christian Anderson and JT Toppin, the latter of whom was chosen as ClutchPoints' preseason best player in the nation. Both players are averaging around 20 points per game, and few teams have enough defensive firepower to slow down both on any given night. Texas Tech is remembered for handing Duke their first loss of the year this season, but they also recently almost took down Houston.

14. Illinois

With three ranked wins this year, it is clear that Illinois can beat anybody, and they are a sleeper pick to go deep into March Madness. Illinois' roster is filled with talented giants. Keaton Wagler, Andrej Stojakovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ovisic, and David Mirkovic all have great position size, yet all of them, including the frontcourt players, can hit shots from deep.

13. UNC

Seth Trimble has given UNC an impressive trio of stars since returning from an early-season absence. Tremble, Caleb Wilson, and Henry Veesaar all average over 15 points per game, and the latter two combine for 20.2 rebounds per game. The Tar Heels do have a recent loss to SMU, but they've been pretty steady all season long.

12. Michigan State

Michigan State's recent loss to Nebraska more so showed that the Cornhuskers are legit than proved anything negative about the Spartans. Michigan State is a high-intensity team that never gives up. They are a team that nobody looks forward to playing.

11. BYU

BYU only has one loss on the season, and AJ Dybantsa is on a scoring spree rarely seen before by a freshman. The potential number one pick has been above 20 points in each of his last nine games. Upcoming games against Texas Tech and Arizona will test the team.

10. Vanderbilt

Many had questioned whether Vanderbilt was legitimate during their undefeated start to the season. Now, there is no doubting their dominance, as the 16-0 beat their first-ranked opponent of the season when they bested Alabama 96-90. Alabama is elite at scoring the basketball, but the Commodores out-offensed them. Led by Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles, Vanderbilt scores 93 points per game.

9. Gonzaga

Gonzaga's lone loss of the season came against Michigan, which was ranked second in the top two the last time the power rankings were released. Therefore, it seems unfair to have the Bulldogs rank as low as number nine here, but that just goes to show how much talent there is at the top this year. The team has 14 double-digit wins, which is tied with Iowa State and only trails High Point.

8. Nebraska

Like Vanderbilt, some questioned Nebraska because their resume wasn't elite prior to beating Illinois. The Cornhuskers added another ranked victory to their ever-improving resume when they bested Michigan State, though. This game also came down to the wire and proved Nebraska's grit and resilience. The Cornhuskers are 16-0 and close to breaking into the top seven of these rankings, which has consisted of the same teams for most of the season.

7. Houston

Houston doesn't tend to blow teams out, but that is just a-okay for the style of play the Cougars use. Houston is a gritty defensive team that allows just 60 points per game, which is the second-best mark in the nation. Emanuel Sharp and Kingston Fleming provide the offense, but everybody is rugged defensively.

6. Purdue

Purdue is 15-1 on the season. The lone concern early in the season was that Braden Smith was not scoring the ball well. The point guard who is averaging 9.8 assists per game is scoring with more efficiency now, and he even leads the Boilermakers in scoring (14.1). Purdue started the season as the number one team in the AP Poll. They are trying to climb their way back up ClutchPoints' top 25, but the teams ahead of them aren't doing much losing.

5. Michigan

The top is so stacked in college basketball that one loss drops Michigan all the way to the fifth slot. The Wolverines were 14-0 before suffering their recent loss to Wisconsin. The team is still second in scoring in the nation with 94.6 points per game. Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson lead the way in that regard.

4. UConn

UConn's lone loss of the season came against the number one team in these top 25 rankings. Silas Demary Jr. has been unconscious from deep, Tarris Reed Jr. is incredibly efficient inside, and Alex Karaban doesn't miss from anywhere on the floor. Solo Ball and Braylon Mullins add plenty more offense, too. UConn has won two of the last three national championships, and although the roster looks much different now, they could certainly win another title.

3. Duke

Michigan's loss allows Duke to jump back into the top three. The Blue Devils have back-to-back wins over ranked opponents. Cameron Boozer is still the favorite to be named the Player of the Year. Boozer is averaging 22.9 points per game, but the entirety of Duke's roster is littered with future NBA players.

2. Iowa State

Iowa State is 16-0 and off to the best start in program history. The team has an elite trio between Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson, and Milan Momcilovic. The Cyclones have plenty of depth and thrive on both sides of the floor, making them perhaps the most well-rounded team in the nation.

1. Arizona

Like Iowa State, Arizona is also 16-0, but they are the number one team in the nation because of a superior resume. The team already has five ranked wins. Freshmen Koa Peat and Brayden Burries lead the way in the scoring department, while veterans Jaden Bradley, Motiejus Krivas, and Anthony Dell'Orso know their roles and play them well.