The Vanderbilt Commodores improved to 16-0 on the season after their 84-73 win against LSU on Saturday, and that was after they knocked off Alabama, 96-90 earlier in the week. Following the pair of SEC wins, Vanderbilt moved into the top-10 in the AP men’s basketball poll on Monday as they continued their strong start to the season. Vanderbilt had previously been ranked No. 11 in the country prior to this week. The Commodores’ next matchup is against Texas on Jan. 14, and then they face off against the defending national champion Florida Gators on Jan. 17. Stay tuned for more on the Commodores’ season.
Vanderbilt jumps into AP top-10 after 16-0 start, win over Alabama
