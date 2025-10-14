The 2023 NBA Draft featured Victor Wembanyama, who was one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history. The 2024 draft was considered one of the weakest in league history, both in terms of the talent at the top and the overall depth. Now, expectations are high for the crop of 2025 rookies, which is highlighted by Cooper Flagg.

What will the 2026 NBA Draft class look like, though? The 2025-26 NCAA basketball season hasn't started, so big boards will look vastly different by the time that picks are made next year, but the 2026 class is already looking really impressive. The top five, in particular, looks absolutely stacked. Here is a way-too-early 2026 NBA mock draft.

1. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

There are three prospects seemingly in the running for the No. 1 pick. AJ Dybantsa was long viewed as the best player in this class, but as of now, Darryn Peterson has passed him. Peterson can score from all three levels. He is more polished than Ace Bailey, the Utah Jazz's first pick from the 2025 NBA Draft.

2. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

AJ Dybantsa shocked the basketball world when he committed to BYU. The Cougars had a solid team last season, and they even developed Egor Demin into a lottery pick. The program has never had a talent like Dybantsa, though, and the 6-foot-9 forward will likely put up massive numbers this season. Dybantsa is a freak of nature who can overwhelm defenders at his position, but he will need to prove consistency this season.

3. Brooklyn Nets: Cameron Boozer, Duke

The Brooklyn Nets drafted five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. None of those prospects were as highly touted as Cameron Boozer. The Duke Star has NBA genetics. His dad, Carlos Boozer, had a long career, and twin brother, Cayden Boozer, will be discussed later in this mock draft. Cameron was highly productive in high school. He is a rock-solid player with few weaknesses, and there is a path to him becoming the No. 1 pick.

4. Charlotte Hornets: Nate Ament, Tennessee

Nate Ament's body is not yet NBA-ready, but he has tons of potential. Ament is 6-foot-9, 190 pounds. He has an advanced handle for someone his size, and he gets his jump shot off over the top of defenders. This archetype has become popularized in recent years, and the Charlotte Hornets would love to pair Ament with Brandon Miller, even if both players have overlapping skill sets.

5. Portland Trail Blazers: Miikka Muurinen, Partizan Belgrade

Miikka Murrinen is ditching another season of high school ball to go play in Serbia. Prospects finding alternate routes before starting their NBA careers has become commonplace in recent years, but Maurrinen's decision is interesting because it isn't a guarantee that he will gain 2026 NBA Draft eligibility. If he is able to declare for this class, he will be one of the best prospects available. Murrinen is a skilled big man who was on track to be a top-three pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

6. Chicago Bulls: Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

There isn't much center talent projected in the 2026 NBA Draft, so a team in need of a big man may go after Chris Cenac Jr. early. The Chicago Bulls have moved on from DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine in recent years, and the team likely isn't far away from moving on from Nikola Vucevic. Cenac isn't glued to the paint like many fives. He can run in transition and work with the ball in his hands on the perimeter.

7. Memphis Grizzlies (via Suns): Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

The Memphis Grizzlies have thrived in finding and developing talent late in the draft. They own the Phoenix Suns' pick because of the Desmond Bane trade, and that selection may end up significantly higher than Memphis is used to drafting. Karim Lopez, arguably the best Mexican prospect ever, is a developmental piece worth gambling on. As has seemed to be the case with a number of prospects coming out of the NBL, Lopez will need to prove himself as a shooter.

8. Sacramento Kings: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

The Sacramento Kings may have solved their glaring point guard problem by signing Dennis Schroder. Even so, the journeyman guard has often switched teams throughout his career. He is coming off yet another iconic international performance, but he is 32 years old, so the Kings should still look for a long-term lead guard. Mikel Brown Jr. could be the answer. Brown is undersized, but he is incredibly fast and gets to his spots with ease.

9. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

Tounde Yessoufou is an athletic slasher who thrives finishing in the paint. His skill set would complement both Trae Young and Zaccharie Risacher quite well, the latter of whom the Atlanta Hawks need to live up to his billing as a No. 1 overall draft pick.

10. Miami Heat: Braylon Mullins, UConn

The Miami Heat love drafting players who fit their “Heat Culture.” UConn tends to put out players who work hard and hit jump shots, and Braylon Mullins certainly fits the bill in that regard. Considering the fact that Tyler Herro is often injured, it makes sense to draft another shooting guard. Herro will even miss the start of the 2025-26 season with a foot issue.

11. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Evans, Duke

Isaiah Evans played a limited role for Duke last season because his freshman class with the Blue Devils was stocked with NBA talent. Evans is expected to have a bigger role as a sophomore. His 3-point shooting is his calling card and is what can transform him from an end-of-bench role player into a legitimate NBA prospect.

12. Memphis Grizzlies: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

The Grizzlies could select Jayden Quaintance with their second lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The former Arizona State player transferred to Kentucky. He is one of the most talented returning players, but his recovery from a torn ACL may hold him back from improving his draft stock this season. Even if Quaintance spends most of the season on the sideline, the Grizzlies could afford to gamble on him with their second pick.

13. Indiana Pacers: Dash Daniels, Melbourne United

Dash Daniels goes just a few picks after the Hawks selected. Daniel's brother, Dyson Daniels, had a breakout season for Atlanta last year. Like his older brother, Dash stands out on the defensive end. He also has long arms and wreaks havoc in passing lanes. Unfortunately, also like his brother, he will likely come into the NBA with a raw offensive game that needs fine-tuning.

14. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

Like Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba wasn't afforded many opportunities in his first season at Duke. Ngongba has NBA size and may be a terror for opponents in his second collegiate season. The San Antonio Spurs signed Luke Kornett to be Wembanyama's backup center, but they could use some more big-man insurance.

15. Milwaukee Bucks: Koa Peat, Arizona

Koa Peat is a silky smooth scorer. He has a methodical approach, but he is able to get to his spots and hit jumpers over the defense. Furthermore, Peat has the size and strength to hold his own on the defensive end.

16. Detroit Pistons: Dame Sarr, Duke

The Detroit Pistons have an exciting young core, but the team didn't take a step forward until after they added shooting to the roster. Most of the youngsters are slashers, so the deep-ball production came from Malik Beasley last season. Fellow veteran Duncan Robinson will be heavily relied upon to shoot 3-pointers this year.

The Pistons would be smart to add a long-range threat like Dame Sarr in the draft next year. Sarr does much more than just launch long balls, though. He also has potential as an above-the-rim player. Sarr makes for four Dukies in the first 16 picks of this draft class.

17. Boston Celtics: Karter Knox, Arkansas

Another younger brother of an NBA player, Karter Knox, is the brother of Kevin Knox. Karter will be playing under John Calipari, as his brother before him did. Calipari has a habit of creating NBA players, and that won't change now that he leads Arkansas. The younger Knox has a strong frame and is a capable scorer.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Sixers): Noa Kaoakou-Heugue, France

Noa Kaoakou-Heugue is a raw player who fits the description of high-risk, high-reward. The Oklahoma City Thunder can afford to take a gamble. They already have incredible depth, and considering they are contending for championships, they don't need draftees to make a big impact right away.

Furthermore, the team has three first-round picks in 2026 and a plethora more in future years. The Thunder can reach for the stars on an athletic specimen with great size who is still figuring the game out with this pick.

19. Dallas Mavericks: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Kyrie Irving this season. While the hope is that Irving will be at full strength come next year, the Mavericks could still use another point guard on the roster. Darius Acuff Jr. plays with confidence and has no fear when it comes to attacking the lane.

20. Atlanta Hawks: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg is entering his sixth collegiate season, so he will be ready to contribute at the NBA level right away. The Atlanta Hawks are looking to take the next step, so adding an ox with an NBA body who can do a little bit of everything makes sense. Lendeborg defends, rebounds, and even has some playmaking knack.

21. Golden State Warriors: Caleb Wilson, UNC

Caleb Wilson would be a steal this late for the Golden State Warriors. Wilson would help usher in the inevitable post-Steph Curry era in Golden State. Wilson has tons of defensive upside, but an impressive midrange jumper gives him immense offensive potential as well. The UNC prospect could very well go much higher than this in the 2026 NBA Draft.

22. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

After going with Kaoakou-Heugue with pick 18, the Thunder play it safe with a collegiate veteran year. Bennett Stirtz is entering his fourth season of college basketball. He keeps leveling up his level of competition each season, but he also keeps getting better and better. Stirtz doesn't have much star power, but he should be a solid role player who can contribute right when he steps foot on an NBA court as a shooter and playmaker.

23. Minnesota Timberwolves: Tomislav Ivisic, Illinois

The Minnesota Timberwolves are preparing for life after Rudy Gobert. They drafted arguably the best shot blocker in the 2025 NBA Draft in Joan Beringer, and they could go back to the pivot spot with the selection of Tomislov Ivisic in 2026. Ivisic does the typical big-man things, such as rebound and defend the paint, but he also has nice touch as a shooter. If Ivisic can continue proving that he is a reliable floor stretcher, he'd be a perfect complement to either Beringer or Gobert.

24. Los Angeles Lakers: Labaron Philon, Alabama

With Mark Sears off to the NBA, the Alabama Crimson Tide will need a guard to step up and fill the void. Labaron Philon will take on a bigger role and could work his way up into first-round consideration.

25. Charlotte Hornets (via Orlando): Thomas Haugh, Florida

A year after taking on a project in Tidjane Saluan, the Charlotte Hornets prioritized drafting players who can help right away. Liam McNeeley and Kon Knueppel are both instant contributors as shooters, and the Hornets also added an older prospect in Ryan Kalkbrenner. Thomas Haugh would continue this philosophy. Haugh just won a national championship with Florida, and he'd bring much-needed frontcourt depth to Charlotte.

26. New York Knicks: Brayden Burries, Arizona

Brayden Burries falling to pick 26 would be a steal for the New York Knicks. The guard does a little bit of everything and very well could end up being a lottery pick. Although he is projected 11 picks later than Arizona teammate Koa Peat here, Burries could very well be the Wildcats' best player this season.

27. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Rockets): JT Toppin, Texas Tech

JT Topping plays with energy and does all of the dirty work. His scoring production increased after transferring from New Mexico to Texas Tech, too. It seems unlikely that the Thunder would walk away from the 2025 NBA Draft with three first-round picks, but if they did, Toppin would fit right in as another solid role player.

28. Cleveland Cavaliers: Nikolas Khamenia, Duke

Duke basketball will once again be stacked this season. The team has so much depth that somebody will have to sacrifice, but NBA teams will appreciate the talent on the roster if the Blue Devils win a lot of games. Nikolas Khamenia has NBA size and could go in the first round.

29. Denver Nuggets: Cayden Boozer, Duke

Cayden Boozer, whose twin brother went much higher in the first round of this mock draft, would make for six Duke players going in the first 30 picks. Cayden didn't get the physical gifts that his brother got, but he is still an NBA-level player who will be the playmaking engine for a stacked Blue Devils team this year.

30. Washington Wizards (via Thunder): Miles Byrd, San Diego State

Miles Byrd lacks explosiveness and struggles to score inside. Even so, he is worth a gamble for a team like the Wizards, who are still looking for a star. Byrd is a jumbo facilitator who gets his teammates involved and offers nightly positional mismatches.