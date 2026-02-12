Colorado basketball was hoping for a rebound year after a down 2024-25 season. The reason for hope was the run Colorado made in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament, winning two games as the 16-seed before falling to Houston. Colorado has fallen short of those expectations. They are currently 12th in the conference and just 14-11 this year.

Now, Colorado is coming off another disappointing performance, falling 78-44 to Texas Tech. After the game, head coach Tad Boyle spoke on the embarrassing loss, per Thomas Goldkamp of On3.

“I mean that was just a good old-fashioned a**-whooping, there’s just no other way to say it,” Boyle began his post-game press conference with. “I mean, you guys are from West Texas, you probably know what that is. We took one tonight. So credit Texas Tech. They have a model with their program that the toughest team wins and there wasn’t any question who the tougher team was tonight. That was Texas Tech, and we weren’t.”

The Red Raiders were the tougher team on the night and dominated on the glass. Texas Tech outrebounded Colorado 40-24, including getting 17 offensive rebounds, matching the amount of defensive rebounds that Colorado had.

“But when you give up 17 offensive rebounds and then the biggest part of the gameplan is taking away threes from their shooters, they made 12 threes and we fouled them on another one with 0.3 seconds to go in the first half, it’s just not good enough,” Boyle continued.

The Buffaloes also struggled to shoot all night long. They shot just 29 percent from the field, while only shooting 24 percent from three. Further, they turned the ball over 16 times, leading to 16 points for the Red Raiders. It was a horrible performance, and the coach knows it.

“We deserve to be on a 6 a.m. flight out of Lubbock, commercial, Southwest, whatever airline you choose. We don’t deserve a charter flight back to Boulder tonight. We got one. We paid for it. But we wasted our money. We wasted our university’s money. That’s on me. So I’ll take the ownership of this, because I’m the head coach. The buck stops with me. But I’m embarrassed. I’ve not said I’m embarrassed very often, but I’m embarrassed tonight,” Boyle finished with.

Colorado has another steep test on Saturday, as they visit 22nd-ranked BYU. At least if they have to fly commercial after the game against the Cougars, it will be a shorter flight.