Creighton basketball secured a significant win in the transfer portal, adding a former MEAC Player of the Year. The Blue Jays are undergoing significant changes this offseason as Greg McDermott tries to continue his successful run in Omaha. Creighton has won at least one NCAA Tournament game in five consecutive years. This past season's team dominated its first-round clash against Louisville before falling to No. 1 overall seed Auburn. Now, key contributors such as program legend Ryan Kalkbrenner, Jamiya Neal, and Steven Ashworth have exhausted their eligibility.

While next season seemed to be a rebuilding one for Gregg McDermott and company, the program's phenomenal transfer portal class has it thinking it can contend for a Big East Championship again. And the longtime Blue Jays' head coach picked up some more great news in the transfer portal on Sunday. According to On3 National Basketball Reporter Joe Tipton, Howard transfer guard Blake Harper, the MEAC Player of the Year, has committed to Creighton. The DC native averaged 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game during his freshman season with the Bisons.

Creighton basketball trying to keep up with a constantly evolving Big East Conference

Many teams within the Big East Conference are performing exceptionally well in the transfer portal this offseason. The headliner is St. John's, which already looks primed to be a top 10 team once again next year. UConn will also return and be at a higher level in 2025-26, as the conference aims to have a better season than last year's uneven one. NIL and the transfer portal have helped Big East schools, which primarily focus their athletic budgets on basketball programs, compared to other major conferences that play football.

Harper joins a Creighton transfer portal class that is currently ranked eighth overall. Joining the 6'8 forward includes Iowa standouts Owen Freeman and Josh Dix, former Charlotte point guard Nik Graves, and Miami shooting guard Austin Schwartz. All of those players are capable of starting on Day 1 for the Blue Jays and, no matter what, will be instant contributors.

Creighton basketball will be returning a few players from this past season. This includes freshman standout Jackson McAndrew and key bench players from last year, such as Fedor Zugic and Isaac Traudt.

Overall, expectations are still a little tempered in Omaha for now, as a whole new host of players will be brought in. But don't be surprised if Creighton slowly starts to creep into the preseason top 25, especially with this latest addition. McDermott has a track record with this program where he doesn't rebuild his rosters; he reloads them.