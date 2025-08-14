Candace Parker's heart is still very much with Tennessee women's basketball. Her time playing under the late great coach Pat Summit transformed her into the basketball legend she became.

Recently, Parker praised her alma mater for partnering with Adidas, per Cora Hall of Knox News.

“From my days rocking the orange and white to now leading on and off the court, adidas has always had my back with the best gear and support,” Parker said.

“Seeing adidas link back up with Tennessee feels like coming full circle. I know this partnership is going to open a ton of doors for the next generation of Vols — and I couldn’t be more hype about it.”

In 2024, Parker secured a lucrative endorsement with Adidas after retiring from basketball. Altogether, she is leading their initiatives to empower female athletes.

“Candace has been a great partner of ours, obviously, from her days at Tennessee,” Chris McGuire, Adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing, told Knox News.

“I hear from Candace a lot on the importance of the Volunteer nation and how it would be great if we were back to being partners.”

Candace Parker's legacy at Tennessee

Parker left her mark at the storied Tennessee program. She helped lead the Lady Vols to back-to-back NCAA championships in 2007 and 2008.

Along the way, she garnered individual honors. Parker became a two-time Wooden Player of the Year.

In 2008, she was named the Naismith Collegiate Player of the Year. Furthermore, she became the first woman to dunk in collegiate basketball game in 2006.

Altogether, Parker helped draw in big crowds and national attention during her time in Tennessee. She took to the words of Coach Summit by prioritizing her philosophical mantra “Left foot, right foot, breathe”.

Parker has also contributed to the effort to bring a WNBA team to Nashville.