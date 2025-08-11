Florida A&M and Charlie Ward have landed a highly touted four-star recruit that had interest from power institutions, securing four-star recruit Jayden “J.J.” Joseph from the class of 2026. The commitment, which Joseph announced Saturday on his X profile, is a major recruiting win for the Rattlers and proof of concept for Ward as he starts his tenure with the team.

sometimes you don’t have to tell the story, Time Will….. 💚🧡#AGTG 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vAbRKkN01F — Jayden Joseph (@_jayd1nnn) August 9, 2025

Joseph, a 6-foot-2 point guard, chose Florida A&M over a long list of interested power conference schools, including Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, UCF, USC, and Oregon. His commitment is seen as a key step in Ward’s mission to revitalize the Rattlers' basketball program and elevate its standing within HBCU athletics. He is a combo guard who has had a penchant for playmaking and scoring the ball, which will prove to be valuable in his college experience.

He had a storied high school career playing for multiple schools, including Chaminade-Madonna and Mater Lakes, before eventually landing at West Oaks Academy. As a junior, he averaged 11 points per game. He surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for his high school career in December 2024.

Ward’s recruiting momentum doesn't stop with Joseph. Florida A&M is also in the mix for another highly sought-after recruit, Christopher Washington Jr., a four-star small forward from Tennessee. Washington is considered a top player in the state and has narrowed his list of schools. In a recent interview with On3’s Jamie Shaw, Washington outlined what he is looking for in a school, giving the Rattlers a clear pitch to work with.

“I want to go somewhere that feels like a family,” Washington said in the interview. “So, I’m going to be looking at that. And I want to play early, so I want to go somewhere I’ll play right away. How they play will be big for me. I like playing fast and playing on the wing. Location won’t matter to me as long as it feels like family there.”

While Ward’s immediate roster is still taking shape, the potential for his 2026 class is significant.