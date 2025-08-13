Syracuse men's basketball had another rough season last year. The program has not been the same since Jim Boeheim handed the head coaching job over to Adrian Autry. However, the university is optimistic that the 2025-26 season will be different. A lot of that is because of Kiyan Anthony. Carmelo Anthony's son is ready to follow in his father's footsteps at his old stomping ground.

Anthony took things a step further ahead of his arrival to Syracuse. He got a tattoo to pay homage to his father's championship run. The tattoo features his father holding up a paper that originally stated that Syracuse had won the national title. On his tattoo, the front page of the paper features the picture from the story that announced his decision to go to his father's school.

Kiyan Anthony shows his new tattoo 🔥 He got Carmelo’s iconic national championship photo tattooed on his arm, but with a twist 👀 (via InkedNBA/IG) pic.twitter.com/8bNjaZkTyB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 12, 2025

Anthony attended Syracuse from 2002-03, guiding the school to its only NCAA Tournament championship in 2003. He was one of the nation's top freshman and went to the NBA after a standout freshman season. Even after 22 years, the Syracuse fan base loves Anthony and everything he accomplished there with Boeheim. Now, they can't wait to see what Kiyan Anthony can do.

Anthony is one of the best recruits that Autry has brought in since taking over the program. However, Anthony fell just short of the McDonald's All-American game, something that upset his father.

The guard joins a team that features JJ Starling and Donnie Freeman. After a few disappointing seasons, Anthony enters his freshman season with Syracuse under pressure to perform. Autry brought in some intriguing players from the transfer portal, but the team faces big questions.

Anthony's tattoo pays homage to the past while looking forward to the future. The young guard harped on that when talking about his decision. Kiyan Anthony wants to honor what Carmelo Anthony did while blazing his own trial at the same time. He and Autry have a chance to leave their own mark on the Syracuse basketball program, especially if they go on a deep tournament run.