Jaxon Smith-Njigba reset the wide receiver market with his contract with the Seattle Seahawks, as both sides agreed to a four-year, $168.6 million extension. He is now the highest-paid receiver in the league, and after the season he just had, there is no surprise that he got paid. There will be several other receivers that are looking for that type of extension soon, and one of them is Puka Nacua.

Though he'll most likely be getting an extension, it doesn't seem as if it'll happen anytime soon, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“Puka Nacua is also in line for a possible contract extension, now eligible to receive one. He was neck and neck with JSN last year as far as production and in their candidacy for Offensive Player of the Year,” Garafolo said on Good Morning Football. “My expectations on the conversations that I've had is it is a different situation with Puka and the Rams. They have a lot of guys they have to pay and a lot of other business to conduct, so the expectation on my end is the Puka deal is going to take a while, and it could be further into December before we see something happen there.”

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From @gmfb: The #Seahawks made it a priority to get JSN’s contract extension quickly. Puka Nacua is among the WRs in line behind him but I’d expect some time before he and the #Rams get something done. pic.twitter.com/YnMpgXE5ps — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 23, 2026

There's no doubt that Nacua deserves a large payday, as he finished last season with 129 receptions, 1,715 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He was one of the top receivers alongside Smith-Njigba, and he'll probably be going to the negotiation table with his counterparts' contract details in his hand, hoping to get more.

The Rams did make a lot of moves this offseason to improve their team, and some of the players already on the team are looking for extensions as well. When the Rams get done handling business with them, they'll be saving the best for last, which is Nacua.