When a program loses a reputable head coach to a bigger job, a sharp decline is always a possibility. Cincinnati basketball has not fallen into the abyss since Mick Cronin left for UCLA in 2019. The Bearcats have not had a losing season in the last seven years, winning 20 or more games three times in that span. Even in the dangerous Big 12 Conference, Cincy has remained competitive. But the program is certainly in need of a spark, and Jerrod Calhoun may be the man to provide it.

The Cincinnati alum and former assistant has emerged as a big favorite to become the team's next head coach after an impressive two-year run with Utah State. Now that the Aggies are done dancing, the athletic department is working to bring Calhoun back home, per On3's Pete Nakos. The interest appears to be mutual.

“Sources have indicated to On3 that Calhoun has turned down other jobs this cycle,” Nakos writes. “The Bearcats have committed to funding their NIL payroll at a high level, with sources estimating it will be over $10 million.”

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The Mountain West Coach of the Year became linked to Cincinnati shortly after Wes Miller's firing, with his past ties to the university and recent success shining brightly in the aftermath of another disappointing campaign. If the situation unfolds as expected, Calhoun will be the third head coach in four seasons to use Utah State as a launching pad to a Power Four job. This would not just be a career leap, however.

Cincinnati obviously means a great deal to the 44-year-old. He graduated from Cincy in 2004 and got his coaching start as a student assistant under Bob Huggins. He reunited with the program legend at West Virginia and secured his first HC opportunity at Youngstown State in 2017. Although Jerrod Calhoun did not lead the Penguins into the NCAA Tournament, he showed enough promise to win over the Aggies.

Now, after guiding Utah State to its best season since it joined the Mountain West in 2013, he is potentially being tapped as the person to revive Cincinnati basketball. The Bearcats will try to reel in their guy in the coming days, or perhaps hours.