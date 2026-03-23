The Tampa Bay Rays are just a few days away from kicking off their 2026 MLB season, with their final two spring training games coming on Monday and Tuesday. The Rays are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs altogether in each of the last two seasons.

It was a busy offseason for the Rays, who made several moves, including bringing in second baseman Gavin Lux from the Cincinnati Reds, but unfortunately, the team got a rough injury update on the star trade acquisition on Monday morning.

“#Rays news: 2B Gavin Lux is going on the IL due to right shoulder impingement, Richie Palacios will make the opening day roster,” reported Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on X, formerly Twitter.

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Manager Kevin Cash spoke on the decision regarding Lux, who has reportedly been dealing with soreness in his shoulder throughout spring training.