UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin is no stranger to technical fouls or sideline outbursts. But he might have received a tech in last night's loss to UConn that he didn't really earn.

With a little less than 4:50 left to play, the Bruins were trailing the Huskies 63-54 when Cronin, seemingly reacting to a UConn block, began clapping. Whether it was a sarcastic gesture toward the officials as they ran by the UCLA bench or the always lively coach legitimately encouraging his team as they transitioned to defense, it got him in some trouble.

Just as the Huskies pushed the ball past halfcourt, the official nearest Cronin whistled to stop play and issued a technical foul to Cronin, who could be seen saying that he didn't utter a word.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin is issued a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/NmTt9cOAIT — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 23, 2026

After the games, the officials, at the request of the California Post's Ben Bolch, addressed the tech — kind of.

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“The United States Basketball Writers Association pool reporter requested a statement from the officiating crew that worked tonight's UConn-UCLA game, specifically asking about the technical foul assessed to UCLA coach Mick Cronin with 4:41 remaining in the second half,” the statement reads. “The technical foul was issued pursuant to Rule 10, Section 3 (Class A Unsporting Infractions), Article 2, which reads: ‘Bench personnel committing an unsportsmanlike act including, but not limited to, the following: ‘Disrespectfully addressing an official.' It also says, ‘Objecting to an official's decision by rising from the bench or using gestures.'”

I requested officials address the technical foul on Mick Cronin and here was the response, courtesy of the pool reporter from AP: pic.twitter.com/J9l7irOm7T — Ben Bolch (@calpostbbolch) March 23, 2026

While it would have been an uphill battle regardless, the technical foul put UCLA in an even deeper hole, as UConn's Alex Karaban made both free throws to give his team an 11-point lead amid a game-sealing run.

The second-seeded Huskies went on to win 73-57, ending UCLA's season in the Round of 32.