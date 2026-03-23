With the Duke basketball team advancing to the Sweet Sixteen after a dominating victory over the TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday night, 81-58, the program could see a big return for the upcoming matchup. As the Duke basketball team handled business against TCU, head coach Jon Scheyer gave the latest injury update on Caleb Foster.

The last time Foster played in a game for the Blue Devils was on March 7 against North Carolina in the 76-61 win, where he played only 11 minutes after starting. Fast forward to now: Foster could return, though it is still an “outside chance,” per Scheyer, per Jon Rothstein.

“Duke’s Caleb Foster (foot) has an ‘outside chance' to play in Friday’s Sweet 16 game against St. John’s, per Jon Scheyer. Has not played since 3/7. Averages 8.5 PPG. Significant news for the Blue Devils,” Rothstein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

While Foster's final status awaits, Duke has experienced a foot injury return in the TCU win, with Patrick Ngongba II, who recorded four points, four rebounds, and four assists in 13 minutes of action.

“How can we continue to win and extend the season, and become whole again?” Scheyer said, according to The Field of 68. “Pat was the first domino…Caleb Foster, every day, is working. Every day. Hopefully, we can continue to extend it where he can join us back as well.”

NEW: @DukeMBB's Jon Scheyer on their win over TCU, the return of Patrick Ngongba and MORE with @GoodmanHoops 👀 "He's the first player to ever come into a game off a scooter and have +20 in the plus minus" 😂 🎥: https://t.co/VLSqWYfttG pic.twitter.com/dIqAClHH0o — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 22, 2026

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Duke basketball's Jon Scheyer on the win over TCU, bringing confidence

Everybody knows the expectations that come with the Duke basketball team, as their fight is not over, though they will have momentum coming out of the TCU win.

“I hope it gives our guys confidence. No matter who you play when you advance, today’s game was a good example,” Scheyer continued. “I think we’ve been in some wars like this. We’ve been tested and slower pace, faster pace, different kind of defenses that play different coverages.”

At any rate, Scheyer and the Blue Devils now have a date against Rick Pitino and St. John's on Friday night.