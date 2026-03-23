Alabama keeps on dancing in March Madness. Alabama blew out Texas Tech on Sunday, winning 90-65 to go on to the Sweet 16.

In the midst of the blowout victory, Alabama shot great from three and threatened two NCAA records, also held by the Crimson Tide, according to Jaren Berson.

“Alabama’s 19 3-pointers tonight are 3rd-most in a game in NCAA Tournament history. The Crimson Tide made 15 more 3s than Texas Tech, the 3rd-largest differential in Tournament history. Alabama set both of those records in its Sweet 16 win over BYU last year,” Berson posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Alabama was great from three, hitting 19 of 42 attempts from behind the arc. This was led by Latrell Wrightsell, who went six of nine from deep. Meanwhile, Labaron Philon and London Jemison both hit two three-pointers, while Aiden Sherrell also hit his lone three-point attempt, giving the starting line-up 11 threes. The bench also stepped up from deep. Houston Mallette led the way, hitting five of seven three-point attempts. Meanwhile, Noah Williamon added two threes, while Taylor Bol Bowen hit one.

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Only four members of the Tide did not hit a three-point attempt, while just one player did not even make a three-point attempt. Jacob Martin played just two minutes in the game and did not attempt a shot.

Alabama went 25 of 51 from three against BYU last year, led by Mark Sears, who was ten of 16 from deep. In that game, BYU had just six made threes.

Alabama will have a difficult test in the Elite Eight as they face Michigan. Michigan is one of the best defensive units in the nation, and is 30th against the three-ball.