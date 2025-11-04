The 2026 NBA Draft cycle began with a burst of energy as college basketball tipped off this week, and several freshmen made powerful first impressions that echoed across Sam Vecenie’s inaugural mock draft. The early headline? BYU’s AJ Dybantsa and Arizona’s Koa Peat wasted no time proving why scouts see them as potential lottery locks.

Dybantsa, projected No. 2 overall behind Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, led No. 8 BYU to a 71-66 win over Villanova with 21 points and six rebounds in his college debut. His size, explosiveness, and ability to attack the rim made him look every bit the prototype modern NBA wing. Though scouts note his shooting consistency remains a work in progress. Regardless, Dybantsa's tools and energy were on full display.

Peat, meanwhile, put together one of the most dominant freshman debuts in recent memory. The 6-foot-7 Arizona forward erupted for 30 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in a 93-87 win over defending national champion Florida. Ranked No. 8 in Vecenie’s mock draft, Peat displayed his trademark strength and physicality. He bullied defenders in the post and showed flashes of a versatile scoring arsenal that could quickly push him up draft boards.

AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat, and Cameron Boozer headline Sam Vecenie's early 2026 NBA Mock Draft

Vecenie’s early rankings feature Peterson, Dybantsa, and Duke forward Cameron Boozer as the premier trio in what is already being touted as one of the deepest and most dynamic draft classes in recent years. Peterson, the top projected pick, headlines Kansas’ backcourt with an advanced handle and polished scoring ability that has drawn comparisons to Cooper Flagg’s impact on the previous draft cycle.

Behind that elite group, the mock draft includes names like Tennessee’s Nate Ament, Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr,. and Houston’s Chris Cenac Jr., players whose development could determine how strong the 2026 class truly becomes.

As the season unfolds, the spotlight will remain firmly on Dybantsa and Peat. Both players showcased the rare mix of poise and athletic dominance that signals future NBA stardom. If their opening statements are any indication, the 2026 draft may already have its storylines written.