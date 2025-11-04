Duke basketball is hoping to return to the Final Four this season. The Blue Devils have several new players, including the Boozer twins Cameron and Cayden. The Boozers are the twin sons of former NBA star, Carlos Boozer.

Cameron Boozer is getting tons of buzz. The young diaper dandy is listed third in a NBA mock draft, per The Athletic. Boozer is even getting compared to NBA star Kevin Love.

“On some level, I think it’s worth buying into his overall dominance, especially given the way he’s cleaned up his handle and jumper over the last year. And yet, scouts wonder about his upside as he’s not all that fluid through his hips and doesn’t have a ton of shake,” Sam Vecenie wrote for the outlet. “His footwork is sublime on the block, and his strength makes him a mismatch nightmare. But he’s not massive, and that could lead to issues as he moves up levels. But it didn’t really cause issues for a multi-time All-NBA guy like Kevin Love, and I think Boozer is even further ahead of where Love was at this age.”

Boozer and Duke start their 2025-26 season on Tuesday. The Blue Devils take on the Texas Longhorns from the SEC. Duke is looking to replace several talented players who left after last season, including Cooper Flagg.

Duke basketball is a favorite to win the ACC

Article Continues Below

The Blue Devils have had a lot of success in recent years, under head coach Jon Scheyer. Scheyer made his first Final Four as a head coach during last year's campaign.

Duke has a lot of talent to replace. The Blue Devils will certainly be relying on the Boozer twins to play a lot of minutes this year. Cameron Boozer has been highly-touted during his time in high school.

“No player has been more dominant statistically in his age group. In 26 games tracked on Synergy this past year at Columbus High School in Florida, (Cameron) Boozer averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 55 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3 and 79.6 percent from the foul line,” Vecenie wrote.

Time will tell if Duke basketball can replicate last year's success. Duke and Texas play Tuesday night at 8:45 ET.