Duke basketball came into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and one of the favorites to win the national championship. However, like last year, its run at another banner ended in shocking heartbreak. On Sunday, that defeat came in the form of a blown 19-point lead in the Elite Eight against UConn, eventually ending in a 73-72 loss on an incredible game-winner from Braylon Mullins.

For much of the game, Duke appeared to be cruising toward the Final Four. The Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead, had a big size advantage and seemed to be snuffing out everything that UConn wanted to do offensively. However, the Huskies got hot late in the game and Duke fell apart, leading to the historic comeback.

After the game, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer didn't have the words to summarize yet another unthinkable collapse.

"I don't have the words." Jon Scheyer talks about the end of the Elite 8 loss against UConn. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/mMzmvwqRaA — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

“Could not be more disappointed and feeling for our guys,” Scheyer said. “At the same time of just trying to process what happened. I don't have the words. I don't have the words.”

Now, Duke enters another offseason that will involve rebuilding the roster heading into 2026-27, where it will have national championship expectations and aspirations once again. Cameron Boozer, who very well could win the National Player of the Year award this season, will likely be off to the NBA as a top-five pick, and sharpshooter Isaiah Evans and big man Patrick Ngbonga II are probably heading to the draft as well.

Scheyer has landed a few five-star commits, namely forward Cameron Williams and guard Deron Rippey Jr., but he will likely have to dive into the transfer portal to fill out the rest of the roster once again.

Duke will be back at this stage of March Madness very soon, but opportunities to win titles like this one don't come around too often. This loss will sting for a long time in Durham and will be replayed every March for years to come.