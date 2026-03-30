Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils made unfortunate history in the 2026 NCAA Tournament after losing to the UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight on Sunday evening.

Duke went into the game as one of the best teams in the country. They shined as the top squad from the ACC, coasting to the Elite Eight this year after making the Final Four in 2025.

However, disaster struck them in the second half. They had the upper hand as they led 44-29 at halftime but collapsed down the stretch after losing 44-28 in the last 20 minutes of regulation. Duke boasted a perfect 27-0 all-time record whenever they led by 15 or more points during any game in the NCAA Tournament, per ESPN Insights. After this loss to UConn, that perfect record is no more.

“Duke had a 97% chance to win at halftime per ESPN Analytics 😲,” the post read.

Duke had a 97% chance to win at halftime per ESPN Analytics 😲 pic.twitter.com/farQ2jKRTv — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 29, 2026

How Duke played against UConn

The Duke Blue Devils see their 2025-26 campaign end in heartbreak and disappointment after witnessing Braylon Mullins' shot from the logo go down in the final seconds.

Turnovers made a major difference in this showdown. The Huskies prevailed in this category as they limited their turnovers to just five. It was the opposite for the Blue Devils as they turned the ball over 13 times, which had a major role in the second half.

Three players scored in double-digits for Duke in the loss. Cameron Boozer led the attack with a stat line of 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. He shot 10-of-21 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Cayden Boozer came next with 15 points and six assists, while Dame Sarr had 10 points and four rebounds.

Duke ends the season with a 33-5 overall record on the season, having gone 17-1 in its ACC matchups. They qualified for March Madness automatically after winning the ACC Championship.