Sometimes, things are meant to be. And for whatever reason, UConn basketball's Braylon Mullins' game-winning, logo 3-pointer was meant to happen. But that came at an unfortunate price to the Duke basketball program and, more specifically, Isaiah Evans.

While Evans may not have been able to do anything at all about Mullins' Elite Eight heroics Sunday, he probably could have done a little more. The Duke sophomore, after picking up Mullins in a mad scramble following a Cayden Boozer turnover in the backcourt, did not contest the Mullins shot. Instead, he watched as Mullins rose from 40-feet-plus and drilled a go-ahead three with 0.3 seconds remaining.

The defensive decision has not gone unnoticed, especially since Evans' Instagram handle, ironically, is ‘@getuhhandup.'

His instagram handle is “get a hand up” LMAO you cannot make this shit up https://t.co/gVWmCO4evn pic.twitter.com/FlVHuPaFsd — Alex – UConn 2027 National Champs (@aburks41) March 30, 2026

To be fair to Evans, though, Mullins' shot, despite not having a hand in his face, was still unbelievable. The Indiana native had missed each of his first four 3-point attempts until then, and for the season, he had been a below-average shooter, making about a third of his 3-pointers. With that potentially in mind, it could have made sense theoretically for Evans not to jump at Mullins and risk fouling the excellent free-throw shooter while up two.

However, the theoretical situation doesn't matter now, as Mullins managed to wash away any previous shooting woes to deliver one of the most thrilling shots in college basketball history. And now, his UConn Huskies are off to the Final Four, while Duke, which lost in similarly heartbreaking fashion a year ago to Houston in the Final Four, is heading back to Durham.

Duke, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, finishes the season with a 35-3 record. UConn (33-5) will play Illinois on Saturday and, if victorious, will play either Michigan or Arizona in the national title game on Monday.