UConn basketball showed what March Madness is all about in their Elite Eight matchup against Duke. With only a few seconds left and down two points, they were able to force a turnover, and in chaotic fashion, Braylon Mullins hit a deep three-pointer to give them the lead with .3 seconds remaining on the clock.

It was one of the craziest sequences so far in the tournament, especially when considering that UConn was trailing for most of the game. A reason for that was their three-point shooting, which was bad the entire game until the end. After the game, a reporter told Hurley that the team started 1-for-18 from the three-point line, but they finished shooting 4-of-5, and the head coach couldn't believe it.

“What the hell did you just say? One for eighteen? I knew it was bad. I kept asking the assistant coaches and no one would tell me what it was. I knew it was bad,” Hurley said.

The shots started falling at the right time for UConn, and it led them to a win that will never be forgotten in program history. Hurley didn't forget to show love to Mullins for the big-time shot as well.

“The courage. You have a young man, he’s a rare human being,” Hurley said. “The toughness about him, to take the shot, on a tough shooting night, but he was due.”

UConn will be facing off against Illinois in the Final Four, which will be another tough matchup. As of now, UConn may feel like they can beat anybody.