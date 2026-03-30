The Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to skate into the postseason, and need star Sidney Crosby in order to do that. Crosby has been dealing with a lower-body injury, which has left him off the ice in recent days. Pittsburgh's star center is getting an injury update, ahead of a Penguins-New York Islanders game on Monday.

“Crosby remains day to day, and his status for Monday has not been determined, coach Dan Muse said,” NHL.com reported.

Crosby has led the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships in his career. He is quite frankly the heart and soul of the team. The center knows how important it is for him to get on the ice, especially with Pittsburgh in the Stanley Cup Playoff race.

“They're all important at this point,” Crosby said. “It's a big race, a big stretch for us. You know, as a player, these are the ones you want to be in. I mean, these are big games.”

Crosby did travel with the team to New York, ahead of Monday's game. He last played on March 26 in a game against the Ottawa Senators.

“Crosby didn't confirm if this injury is related to a previous lower-body injury sustained while competing for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics that kept him out 11 games before he returned March 18,” the outlet added.

This season, Crosby has 64 points in 61 games played. Pittsburgh has a 36-21-16 record. The team has won just four of their last 10 contests.

Crosby is not the only Penguins star dealing with an injury. Evgeni Malkin has also missed time while dealing with an upper-body ailment. Both Crosby and Malkin missed the Penguins' loss to the Dallas Stars on March 28.

Pittsburgh plays the Islanders at 7:00 ET on Monday.