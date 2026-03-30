Sarah Strong earned a valuable accolade for her basketball career after delivering excellent performances in the 2026 NCAA Women's Tournament, especially in the UConn Huskies' Elite Eight win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday afternoon.

Strong is going through the second season of her collegiate career with the Huskies. She's gone up the ranks as one of the best players in the country, having helped UConn win the national championship last season and hopes to help them in their title defense.

In the Huskies' latest matchup against Notre Dame, Strong came through once again. In 39 minutes of action, she finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, five steals, three blocks, and one assist. She shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. Her scoring efforts allowed her to score 192 points and counting throughout her NCAA Tournament career, making history in the process, per reporter Alexa Philippou.

“Sarah Strong, the Fort Worth 1 regional's MOP, has now scored 192 points in her NCAA tournament career. That's the second-most in UConn history through 10 career NCAA Tournament games, only behind Maya Moore (199),” Philippou wrote.

How Sarah Strong, UConn played against Notre Dame

Sarah Strong continues to be dominant after earning the Fort Worth Region award, getting UConn back to the Final Four once again.

Three players scored in double-digits for UConn in the win over Notre Dame, including Strong. Blanca Quinonez delivered a strong performance off the bench with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal. She shot 7-of-12 overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown. Azzi Fudd came next with 13 points and four assists, while Kayleigh Heckel provided six points.

UConn improved to a perfect 38-0 overall record on the season, having gone 20-0 in its Big East matchups. They automatically qualified for March Madness after winning the conference tournament, paving the way for their title defense run this year.

The Huskies will look forward to their journey in the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona. They take on the winner between TCU and South Carolina as the game takes place on April 3.