Throughout the 2026 MLB, the league's new Automated Ball-Strike system is sure to draw plenty of opinions. Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles got to see the system fully in action on Sunday, as there were 10 total changes in their matchup against the Minnesota Twins. Seven were overturned.

Alonso has noticed how the fans have reacted to the ABS system. To him, it adds another level of excitement to the game, via Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner.

“I think people in the crowd are obviously into it,” Alonso said. “It’s fun, you know? It’s a different type of baseball.”

Once the season is over, MLB will have a full view of how effective ABS really is. At the very least, it gives teams a way to argue against a call they think went against them. Furthermore, broadcasting the pitch and it's location for fans to see makes it more interactive than most replay systems.

Every team in the league must now adapt to ABS, and that includes Alonso and the Orioles. It'll take time and there may be some blips in the road. But the first baseman is at least cognizant to the fact that baseball is changing.

What the Orioles are hoping is that Alonso doesn't change, especially after signing a $155 million contract. His first three games in Baltimore has resulted in a .273 batting average and an RBI. While he's still waiting on his first home run, the Orioles are confident it's coming. Alonso had 264 long balls during his seven-year run with the Mets, including a Rookie of the Year and five All-Star Game appearances.

The first baseman wasn't dealing with ABS during his New York days. But it doesn't seem like Alonso will let it affect him much in 2026.