It was an all-time classic finish between UConn and Duke in the Elite Eight as UConn made an improbable comeback, hitting a three-pointer with under a second left to move on to the Final Four. The finish has people buzzing, including the likes of St. John's head coach Rick Pitino.

During the game, college basketball insider and reporter Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was watching from the studio as UConn took the win, and he had the perfect reaction to the play.

“MULLINS FOR THE FINAL FOUR!” Rothestein yelled before the studio erupted in chaos.

"MULLINS FOR THE FINAL FOUR!"

[madness ensues]@JonRothstein & @wallyball were all of us 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7fnUZnBI1W — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2026

He then went to X to continue to share his excitement.

OH MY GOD! OH MY GOD! OH MY GOD! — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2026

For the first time in 42 and a half years, I am SPEECHLESS. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2026

While Rothstein claimed to be speechless for the first time in 42 and a half years, the X community made sure everyone knew that he had said that before. Regardless, this was one of those special moments in March Madness, and Rothstein made a point to note that when the chaos had ended and he was sitting at the CBS Sports studio desk.

“This is a Christian Laettner 92-type moment. We were together for this. We are going to be talking about this for the rest of our lives. Just like we remember Duke beating UConn in 90. Just like we remember Duke beating Kentucky in 92. This is a March Madness memory. This is one of the greatest endings in the history of the NCAA Tournament, and it was UConn-Duke in the Elite Eight to go to the Final Four, ” Rotherstein pined on about the moment they had just witnessed.

Now, UConn looks to continue its story on Saturday night, as UConn faces Illinois at 6:09 pm ET in the first of the two Final Four games.