The Michigan Wolverines' Athletics Director Warde Manuel made a clear statement about retaining Dusty May for the long term after seeing the men's basketball squad reach the Final Four in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

May is going through the eighth season of his head coaching career, his second with the Wolverines. After an incredible stint with the FAU Owls, he didn't take long to get Michigan back to being a winning culture. He got them to the Sweet 16 in his first year and built on that by getting to the Final Four this season.

Michigan has been dominant throughout March Madness this year, beating down Howard, Saint Louis, Alabama, and Tennessee. The Wolverines are two wins away from the national championship, the standard they aspire to after landing May from FAU. With this immediate success, Manuel expressed his thoughts on making sure May stays after beating Tennessee in the Elite Eight, per reporter Alejandro Zuniga.

“Michigan AD Warde Manuel says his goal is to ensure Dusty May will spend the rest of his coaching career with the Wolverines,” Zuniga wrote.

How Dusty May, Michigan performed against Tennessee

Dusty May continues to go up the ranks as an elite coach. He now makes the second Final Four of his career with Michigan.

Five players scored in double-digits for Michigan in the win. Yaxel Lendeborg led the charge with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal. Morez Johnson Jr. came next with 12 points and five rebounds, Trey McKenney had 12 points off the bench, while Aday Mara put up 11 points and four rebounds. Meanwhile, Nimari Burnett provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

Michigan improved to a 35-3 overall record on the season, having gone 17-1 in its Big Ten matchups. They secured an At-Large bid to March Madness, which allowed them to go on the run they are currently having.

The Wolverines will look forward to their journey in the Final Four in Indianapolis, Indiana. They take on the Arizona Wildcats as tip-off will take place on April 4.